Key Takeaways 0patch offers extended Windows 10 support until at least 2030.

The service provides "0day," "Wontfix," and "Non-Microsoft" patches.

Personal and business plans cost €24.95 and €34.95 yearly, respectively.

With Windows 10's end-of-support date approaching in October 2025, Microsoft has given its users an ultimatum: upgrade to Windows 11 or pay for three more years of Windows 10 support. However, a third-party developer has offered an alternative route that may be more attractive to those who want to keep using the aging operating system. 0patch has claimed it will support Windows 10 until October 2030 at the very least, with the potential of even more updates if interest persists.

0patch promises a secure Windows 10 until 2030

As spotted by Neowin, 0patch is stepping in to help people who want to stick to Windows 10. Microsoft's paid extended support will last for three years, so 0patch wants to extend that even further to at least 5 years. And this isn't their first rodeo, either; 0patch was the creator behind the Windows 7 security patches that helped keep the operating system ticking over after its end-of-support date.

0patch states that it will provide three different types of patches. "0day" patches will cover exploits that have been recently discovered, and "Wontfix" patches will mend any broken features or apps that Microsoft itself doesn't want to repair. Finally, "Non-Microsoft" patches will cover exploits for common third-party Windows apps that Microsoft doesn't support.

While 0patch is not free, it has two yearly plans: a personal plan at €24.95 and a business plan at €34.95. As such, if you plan to use Windows 10 long past its support date, it's a small sum of money for peace of mind. If you're interested, check out the 0patch blog post covering Windows 10 for more information on what it can do, and how you can prepare for the end-of-support date. With people moving back to Windows 10 from Windows 11, 0patch may be onto a successful business model; let's just hope it can deliver on its promises.