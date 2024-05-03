Key Takeaways Microsoft nailed down the issue for the Windows 10 error, but it isn't an automatic fix.

To solve the issue, you'll need to manually adjust the WinRE partition size using Microsoft's help guide.

Following the script or instructions properly should stop the error and prevent further headaches with updates.

It's not uncommon for Windows updates to bring about strange bugs. Right now, Windows 10 and 11 are suffering from a nasty VPN-breaking issue due to a recent update. Usually, the Redmond giant will swoop in and offer users a patch to get everything up and running again; however, in the case of the Windows 10 0x80070643 error bug, Microsoft has declared that you're on your own for this one.

Microsoft says it's down to you to fix the Windows 10 0x80070643 error code

Microsoft broke down the error and its fix on the Microsoft Learn website. Microsoft uses this website to announce and track all the confirmed errors with its operating system, including a timeline as to what the company is currently doing to fix them. However, in a recent update, Microsoft has marked the 0x80070643 error as "resolved," meaning the bug now has a fix. Unfortunately, getting this fix is not as simple as running Windows Update:

Automatic resolution of this issue won't be available in a future Windows update. Manual steps are necessary to complete the installation of this update on devices which are experiencing this error.

The problem lies within the WinRE partition, which needs 250MB of free space to run properly. If you don't have room, you need to perform a manual fix to extend the size of the partition and stop the error message appearing. Microsoft either recommends running the script that it uses in its " Extend the Windows RE Partition" guide, or manually adjusting the partition yourself using the steps outlined in the "KB5028997: Instructions to manually resize your partition to install the WinRE update" help entry. Either way, we hope that these solutions work for everyone and that this is the last we see of the nasty error code.