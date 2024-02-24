Key Takeaways The Milk-V Duo S offers impressive features for at most $20, including dual CPUs, 512MB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

In Arm CPU mode, the Milk-V Duo S can reach 1GHz speed, outperforming the Raspberry Pi Pico but with limitations.

Base model starts at $11, but for $20, you can get 8GB eMMC, Wi-Fi 6, and PoE HAT, making it a great Raspberry Pi alternative.

How budget do you want your next PC to be? If you want something that will cost you no more than $20, then the Milk-V Duo S has you covered. While it won't be winning any awards for processing power anytime soon, its 1.7-inch size and its impressive hardware specifications are worth a look for anyone who's a fan of small devices.

The Milk-V Duo S: A tiny computer for under $20

You can check out all the details on the Milk-V Duo S website (via Liliputing). For a device that's a little smaller than a pool ball, it can fit an impressive number of features on it. It comes with both a RISC-V and an Arm CPU, with a switch that lets you decide which one it uses during boot. It has 512MB of RAM, the option for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a 100Mbps ethernet port, and can be upgraded with 8GB eMMC storage. It also runs both Linux and RTOS.

If you set the Milk-V Duo S to its Arm CPU mode, it can reach 1GHz in speed. This is quite a drastic improvement over the Raspberry Pi Pico, which can only reach 133MHz. However, it's not all good news for the tiny device; there are a few limitations that come with the Milk-V Duo S' small size. For instance, the Milk-V Duo S comes with both a USB Type-C and a USB 2.0 Type A port, but only one of them can be active at any given time. Fortunately, you can use a terminal command to swap between them.

If you want to grab just the base model, you can do so for $11. If you decide to really splash out, you can grab the model with the 8GB eMMC, Wi-Fi 6, and a PoE HAT for $20. Either way, if you're getting tired of your Raspberry Pi, this little powerhouse may make a fantastic Raspberry Pi alternative.