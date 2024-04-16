Key Takeaways Get detailed insights into your PC's performance with HWiNFO to optimize usage and identify potential issues.

Getting a new computer is always exciting. You have a shiny new machine with a much faster processor and maybe even a powerful GPU for all your latest games. It's enthralling using a new PC for the first time, but as much as we love Windows 11, we know the experience isn't perfect out of the box.

Thankfully, the ecosystem of apps on Windows is pretty much never-ending, so there are plenty of ways to make that experience better. Here are ten apps you should check out if you want your shiny new PC to be even more useful to you.

10 HWiNFO

Monitor your PC's performance

This one may not be for everyone, but if you're pushing your PC hard, it's a good idea to have it handy. HWiNFO, as the name suggests, lets you see detailed information about the PC you have. You can learn all about the CPU and its underlying technologies, along with the GPU and other components.

Most notably, though, HWiNFO also gives you insights into how that hardware is being used, so you can see usage percentages for each core on your CPU, as well as for the GPU, and you can even check the temperature of each component and whether it's thermal throttling. This can be crucial for identifying key points on your PC that may be causing it to perform below expectations, and just to help you maintain the overall health of the system in the long term.

9 O&O AppBuster

Get rid of all that bloat

Microsoft bundles a lot of apps with Windows 11, on top of a bunch of shortcuts that appear on the Start Menu by default. Plus, if you've bought a laptop, there are probably many more apps you don't need included.

To get rid of all that trash more easily, O&O's AppBuster is a great solution. This tool offers a way to remove multiple apps that come with Windows 11, including modern apps and even some that are hidden from normal install methods. There isn't much more to it, but being able to delete these apps you don't need is a great way to save some space and resources on your machine and help it run faster.

8 Files app

A better file manager than File Explorer