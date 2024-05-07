Apple tries to make the macOS experience as straightforward and seamless as possible, but there is still a rich market for Mac apps that fill in the gaps left by first-party offerings. Then, there are also apps that improve existing macOS software and features, too. If you use a new Mac you've just purchased without adding any third-party apps, you're missing out. To help you get started, we've rounded up a list of 10 macOS apps that every user should install as soon as they finish setting their Mac up for the first time. From productivity tools to system utilities, this list covers it all.

10 Bartender

Clean up your Menu Bar with this powerful tool

Bartender 5 is a quick way to gain more customization options for your Mac's menu bar. Longtime users of macOS know that the menu bar is one of the most important parts of the operating system, and there are many apps that offer menu bar modules for quick access to key features. After you've installed all the apps on this list, your menu bar is going to become quite crowded. That's the exact problem Bartender 5 is trying to solve.

The flagship Bartender 5 feature allows users to quickly hide or show all their menu bar items by clicking or swiping along it. This allows you to keep all the modules right where you want them, but limit distractions when you don't need them. There are other customization options available too, like adding rounded corners to the menu bar. My favorite Bartender 5 tool is something called a "trigger," which manipulates the menu bar automatically based on certain conditions. So, the battery indicator can be automatically hidden when your MacBook is fully charged, but automatically shown when the battery drops below 50%.

There are free trials available for Bartender 5, but a lifetime license will cost you $16.

9 Microsoft 365

Microsoft's expansive productivity suite is a must-have for Mac

Even on a Mac, you're bound to need access to Microsoft 365 apps at some point. The entire six-app bundle is available on the macOS App Store, and it includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive. Generally, there is complete feature parity between Microsoft 365 apps on Windows and macOS. Some features are locked behind a subscription, but every app in this bundle is free to download. If you download the entire Microsoft 365 suite when you first get your new Mac, it'll make opening Microsoft documents and files easier later down the road.

8 Notion

An excellent note-taking, to-do list, and project management tool

Notion is a really cool piece of software that can be what you make of it. The app functions as a simple note-taking app or a to-do list program if that's all you need to use it for, or it can be an advanced project management tool. In many ways, Notion is a better version of the default Apple Notes app that comes included with your Mac. Now, the app includes generative artificial intelligence features that are designed to make your life easier. Notion can provide AI-generated answers to user prompts, generate text, and help you create documents. Essentially, this is a versatile app for note-taking and more on macOS that you won't want to ignore.

7 Chrome

Or, any other browser, if Safari doesn't meet your needs