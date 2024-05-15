Key Takeaways Gaming PCs are specifically designed for rendering video game graphics at playable framerates, unlike general use PCs.

Benchmarking PC performance in games is crucial due to variations in PC builds; use recommended games to assess capabilities.

Top game titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2 are excellent benchmarks for PC performance.

Every computer runs on the same basic components, including a CPU, a GPU, RAM, and others. However, gaming computers generally utilize stronger parts in order to render video game graphics at playable framerates. That’s not to say you can’t play games on general use PCs, just that gaming PCs are more suited to the task – and less likely to catch on fire when you max out settings.

Since PC builds vary wildly between model and manufacturer, it’s downright impossible to determine how components will fare when you play a game, even when publishers provide minimum and recommended specs. Nine times out of ten, you can only reliably measure your PC’s graphical performance by putting it through the ringer to benchmark it. Plenty of games out there can help you gauge your computer’s capabilities, but here are the ten that we recommend, at least as of 2024.

10 Baldur’s Gate 3

Roll to see if your computer doesn’t explode

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best RPG of 2023, if not the best game of 2023, as demonstrated by its numerous awards. The title faithfully translates the current Dungeons & Dragons ruleset into video game format and gives players a beautifully realized world full of memorable characters to befriend and betray. Quite frankly, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers so much content that it would be worth playing even if it weren’t a reliable benchmark.

While many isometric games are easy to run, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an exception. The developer, Larian Studio, recommends an Nvidia 2060 Super or an AMD RX 5700 XT. These GPUs should work in most situations, but the game world can get pretty crowded pretty fast, which will tank most systems. However, the true benchmark test doesn’t start until you take advantage of the game’s robust element system and create a chain reaction of exploding barrels. How long will your GPU last until the framerate bottoms out to the single digits?

9 Cyberpunk 2077

Wake up. You’ve got a city to burn in 4K.

Cyberpunk 2077 has quite the impressive redemption arc. When the game initially released, it was a buggy mess, but now you can experience the world the way CD Projekt RED initially intended. In Cyberpunk 2077, players are free to make the street samurai of their dreams. Are they masters of manipulation via hacking, or do they prefer to get up close and personal with shotguns and cybernetically-augmented arms? That freedom to make yourself a legend however you see fit defines the Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

The majority of Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in Night City, a bustling metropolis full of tiny details. In order to make the world shine, CD Projekt RED recommends at least an NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or a Radeon RX 5700 XT. But if you want to see every bit of chrome shine, you’re going to need to turn on ray tracing. For that, you will need an RTX 3080Ti or an RX 7900 XTX at minimum. While you can always turn down Cyberpunk 2077’s graphics to get a stable framerate, challenging your PC to run smoothly without missing the game’s gorgeous visuals will surely test its capabilities.

8 Alan Wake 2

You too would be scared of the dark if you had to face it at 60 FPS and with ray tracing