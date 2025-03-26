If you're a Windows 11 user, PowerToys is one of the most useful programs you can have installed. With a suite of over 25 tools built-in, PowerToys is an incredibly versatile app that can enhance your productivity with a wide range of ways. But with so many tools at your disposal, one might wonder: which ones are truly the best?

To answer that question, I'm ranking the ten best tools included in PowerToys in terms of how useful they are. Subjective? Maybe, but if you disagree with any of my picks, you can let me know in the comments below. Let's get right into it.

10 Mouse without borders

Not for everyone, but very useful

I'm putting this one at the bottom (or top, depending on how you look at it) of my list simply because it's not something everyone can really benefit from, but if you are one of those people, then this is a fantastic tool to have. Mouse without borders is a tool that lets you connect up to four PCs with a link code and then share your mouse and keyboard input across them, somewhat similar to a virtual KVM.

In addition to being able to navigate and control multiple PCs with the same mouse and keyboard, Mouse without borders can even sync clipboard items across devices, so you can copy something on one PC and paste it on another much more reliably than using the built-in cloud sync on Windows. Plus, this supports items up to 100MB.

If you don't work with multiple PCs, this may be a bit of a wash, but if you do have multiple PCs in the same setup, this tool is fantastic.

9 Quick Accent

I may be biased here

Being a non-native English speaker, I suspect my bias is pushing this one a bit higher than it would otherwise be, but Quick Accent is a very useful tool if you hate how hard it can be to type characters with accents on an American keyboard. While yes, you can use the United States - International keyboard layout to enable most accents for other languages, not everyone wants to go through that setup process, plus it changes how certain keys behave if you're just typing in English.

Quick Accent brings us an easier way to enter these accented characters, which is somewhat reminiscent of how things work on macOS. With this tool, all you need to do it press Space immediately after holding down the character you want to add an accent to, and you'll see a little pop-up with all the possible accented versions of that character so you can choose the right one using your keyboard. It makes it a lot easier to type things like my name using a U.S. keyboard.

8 Image Resizer

Smaller images without the fuss