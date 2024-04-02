March was an exciting month for new product releases, as we got a closer look at a few devices that were announced and previewed at CES 2024 earlier this year. In total, XDA reviewed over 40 products this month, from niche networking equipment to mainstream laptops and midrange phones. There were products we knew about, such as Asus' Zenbook Duo, and surprises like Apple's M3 MacBook Air. We won't blame you if you missed anything, so we've compiled a list of the 10 best products we had on our reviews desk in March 2024. These are the best of the best, so you can buy them knowing you're getting your money's worth and excellent performance in the products' respective categories.

10 EnGenius ESC1112FP

An excellent cloud management switch for advanced networking needs

It's niche, sure, but the EnGenius ESC1112FB is an 8-port networking switch for power users and business professionals. Aside from the eight 1Gb RJ45 ports, the EnGenius ESC1112FB also features four ports that support a 1Gb uplink interface each, as well as 130W of power over Ethernet. You can mount it on any surface or inside a server, which makes it more positioned for enthusiasts or business owners. There are software features like a managed cloud platform, too. This switch costs much more than budget alternatives, but Rich Edmonds, our lead PC hardware editor, still recommends it to "create a network requiring more advanced infrastructure."

EnGenius ECS1112FP The EnGenius ESC1112FP is an 8-port networking switch with a PoE capacity of 130W and four uplink connections for creating a robust and reliable network. The cloud platform for managing the switch and other aspects of the LAN is among the best in the business. $329 at Amazon

9 Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB

A great AIO cooler with RGB and a competitive price

Arctic's new Liquid Freezer III is the company's follow-up to the Liquid Freezer II lineup, and it features a variety of configurations. We tested the 360mm A-RGB version, but you can choose alternatives that better suit your preferred radiator size and number of fans. In our review, we found that the Liquid Freezer III is a great option for people who need an AIO liquid cooler for a powerful processor. This cooling system features a VRM fan, which helps lower temperatures during sustained loads and makes your PC more stable overall. Plus, the all-white design and RGB elements make the Liquid Freezer III visually stunning. It also comes in at a great price, retailing between $125 and $160, depending on size.

Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB $108 $150 Save $42 The successor to the Arctic Liquid Freezer II is an excellent AIO liquid-cooling kit with larger radiators, improved performance, and a similar affordable price. The Liquid Freezer III is everything you need for a capable gaming rig with the latest AMD or Intel processors. $108 at Amazon $150 at Newegg

8 be quiet! Pure Power 12 M

A great-value PSU with full ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 support

Close

Next up is the be quiet! Pure Power 12 M, which is a great-value power supply that serves as a successor to the fan-favorite be quiet! Pure Power 11. We reviewed the 850W version of the Pure Power 12 M, but it comes in many more variants. Our lead PC hardware editor built a PC using the Pure Power 12 M, and found it to be sufficient for use in more capable gaming PCs. In part, this is due to full support for the Intel ATX 3.0 standard as well as PCIe 5.0. If you're looking for a power supply that can handle a lot while still remaining reliable, the be quiet! Pure Power 12 M is a great option.

be quiet Pure Power 12 M The be quiet! Pure Power 12 M is a series of reliable power supplies with an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, two powerful 12V rails, a capacity of up to 1200W, and full support for ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0. $105 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

7 Mobapad M6 HD

They're the "ultimate Joy-Con alternatives" for Nintendo Switch users