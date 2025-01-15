The Nintendo Entertainment System is one of the most iconic video game consoles of all time, and many of its games influenced the industry in ways that are still felt today. Everyone knows classics like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Tetris, but the NES library is vast and full of games you may not have played during its heyday.

But just because some of these titles didn't get as much love as the big stars, it doesn't mean they don't deserve it. So I wanted to highlight a few of the great titles on the NES that you may not have played, but should consider checking out in one way or another.

10 Bionic Commando

A platformer where you can't jump

While it's not the most popular NES title, there's a good chance you've heard of Bionic Commando, especially considering it got a remake on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Aside from an absolutely blasphemous title in Japanese, Bionic Commando does have a lot going for it, being a platform game where the main character can't jump. Instead, you use a robot arm to grapple onto objects and swing across gaps as needed.

Of course, there are also weapons and other items needed for progression, and some sections of Bionic Commando are played in top-down shoot 'em up sections, which adds all-important variety to the gameplay. Unlike its remake, Bionic Commando is still a game remembered by many, and it's worth checking out today if you haven't already. However, you may have to dabble in unofficial emulation for this one,

9 Kid Icarus

The origin story of one of Nintendo's best modern games

The Kid Icarus franchise is definitely not one of Nintendo's most popular, and for good reason. Since its inception in 1987, the series has received a total of three games, one of which never even launched in Japan back in the day. But the 2012 revival with Kid Icarus Uprising was the comeback story of the generation, and it makes it a little more worth it to check it out where it all started.

The original Kid Icarus on NES isn't some grandiose adventure, but it's an interesting game that helps you visualize how much the character of Pit changed from his humble beginnings to his triumphant return on the 3DS. It consists of three vertically levels where you have to platform and defeat enemies using your bow and arrow, with upgrades available along the way, and while it's not a super long experience, it can be a fun one if you play it with the modern quality-of-life improvements emulators offer, like save states and rewind capabilities.

If you're so inclined, there was also a version of this game released as part of Nintendo's 3D Classics series on the 3DS to coincide with the launch of Uprising (albeit the 3DS eShop has since been taken offline, so you'd have to find another way to get it). That version has somewhat improved controls (which can be turned off), so it's a little less frustrating. This is the version I'm most familiar with, and I quite enjoyed it.

8 River City Ransom

Fighting across town