With its versatile nature, the Raspberry Pi can be adapted to multiple projects, ranging from simple circuitry ideas to full-blown automation hubs. As such, you can equip practically any computing setup with a Raspberry Pi, and still find varied use cases for this inexpensive SBC series. This includes home office setups, and here are ten projects that let you leverage a Raspberry Pi to enhance the functionality of your professional working space.

10 Print server

CUPS for normal printers; OctoPrint for their cooler 3D rivals

Whether you need a way to manage your (conventional) printers or are a fan of 3D printing, you can use a Raspberry Pi as the control center for your printing tasks. For 2D printing, you can deploy a CUPS server on top of your favorite Raspberry Pi distro. Meanwhile, 3D printing enthusiasts can install OctoPrint on their microSD card to manage every minute details of their print jobs.

9 DNS server

Better privacy and a more responsive experience

Close

For those unaware, a DNS server is responsible for converting easy-to-remember domain names into their respective IP addresses. On paper, hosting your own DNS server may seem like unnecessary labor, but there are plenty of benefits to siphoning your domain name queries through a private server.

Besides increasing the speed of DNS resolution, a self-hosted DNS server can also block pesky ads, thereby conserving your network bandwidth (and patience). If you’re into home lab projects, you can use your custom DNS server to map domain names to your locally hosted services. The best part? Even a miniature Raspberry Pi can serve as a reliable DNS server with the help of Dnsmasq.

8 Wi-Fi extender

Dead zones, begone!