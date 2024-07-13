Whether you're a longtime macOS power user or someone who's new to the platform, there are always ways to improve your productivity. You could find a new process or set up a workflow with custom macros, if you really want to go in-depth. However, a quick and easy way to use the best Macs more efficiently is to utilize keyboard shortcuts. There are so many macOS commands that cover the operating system, default Apple apps, and third-party programs. We won't blame you if you aren't familiar with them all, but there are some that you really won't want to live without.

This list won't cover the most basic shortcuts — we're assuming you know things like cut (Command + X), copy (Command + C), and paste (Command + V) — but it'll cover just about everything else. If you're just getting started on your macOS productivity, these 10 commands are ones I'd consider essential. The latest versions of macOS, like Sonoma and the upcoming Sequoia, can be a productivity lover's dream as long as you know the right tips, tricks, and keyboard shortcuts — more commonly referred to by macOS users as commands, due to their propensity to use Apple's Command key.

10 Control + Command + Q

Lock your Mac's screen with a quick keyboard shortcut

Close

Want to keep your screen and your Mac's data safe from prying eyes? Entering the Control + Command + Q keyboard shortcut will instantly lock your Mac's screen. It's a much quicker way to do so than navigating to the menu bar, the Apple menu, and finally clicking Lock Screen.

9 Option + Command + Esc

Open up the Force Quit menu to shut down an app for good

To quit a Mac app, you can click and hold its icon in the Dock and press the Quit button that appears. When that doesn't work, you'll need to use Force Quit. To access the Force Quit menu, enter Option + Command + Esc on your keyboard. This will give you a list of apps that are currently active, and you might see a not responding tag next to problematic apps. From there, select the app you want to quit and click Force Quit to finish. This is a must-know way to quit apps that aren't responding, or simple free up processing power for the apps you're using by closing out unneeded apps.

8 Option + Shift + Command + Delete

Don't let your files sit in the trash forever

Deleting a file from your Mac is as easy as dragging it to the Trash, or is it? It's common to forget that you have to actually empty the trash to finish deleting your macOS files. To quickly delete something once and for all, drag it into the Trash and then enter Option + Shift + Command + Delete. This will empty the Trash immediately, deleting all of its contents permanently without needing a confirmation. Be sure you really want to empty the Trash before entering this keyboard shortcut, but if that's what you need to do, this command is the quickest way to get it done.

7 Shift + Command + R

Open AirDrop to receive files in a snap