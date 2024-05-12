Key Takeaways Loop needs more templates because starting from scratch is a time waster.

We need tab switching and starred pages for a more efficient workflow.

Third-party app integration is necessary. Loop should expand compatibility with various apps.

Ever since its introduction in 2023, Microsoft has improved its latest collaboration software, Loop, at a rapid pace. With benefits such as tight OneDrive integration, Loop components, live collaboration, and Kanban boards, there are many reasons to use Microsoft Loop. However, the lack of several features has been a deal-breaker for me, and I keep returning to my tried-and-tested Notion setup on my laptop. Here are the top features Microsoft Loop needs to become the ultimate productivity tool.

10 Loop needs more templates

Starting every project from scratch is a productivity killer

Close

While Microsoft has improved the template library on Loop, it still leaves a lot to desire. Compared to Notion and Craft, the template gallery is quite slim and may force users to create a page from scratch, which is time-consuming and counterproductive.

Notion is even a step ahead with a dedicated template store, where you can find thousands of templates created by other users. Whether you want to create a habit tracker, subscription tracker, personal Wiki, budget tracker, or even a client time tracker, you won’t have to start from scratch.

9 Missing multi-tab support

Switching between tabs is far more convenient than linked pages

Multi-tab support is a powerful productivity hack offered by many modular productivity apps. This allows you to open several tabs and switch between pages seamlessly rather than linking between pages. Unfortunately, Loop does not support this.

8 Third-party app integration

Not everyone lives in Microsoft's ecosystem

As expected, Microsoft Loop works seamlessly with OneDrive and a couple of apps like Trello and Jira. However, not everyone uses Microsoft’s apps and services. Some prefer Google Drive, Dropbox, and other solutions. If Microsoft wants Loop to succeed, it should also let you view Sketch, Figma, Framer, Loom, Mira, Lucidchart, and files from other supported apps. Apps like Notion and Taskade have nailed third-party app integration. In its current form, Loop is far behind here.

7 Reminder notifications

A productivity tool needs to be able to nag you

While Microsoft Loop supports tasks, it misses out on reminder functionality. You can add a due date, but there is no way to insert a specific time to receive a reminder. Relying on a separate app for task management defeats the purpose of using an all-in-one software solution like Microsoft Loop. We're certain that reminder support is on Microsoft’s feature roadmap.

6 Calendar integration

We need to be able to visualize our schedules

Notion Calendar

The lack of calendar integration is another glaring omission in Microsoft Loop. Glancing over my daily schedule is the first thing I do when I sit at my work desk. I hope to see a calendar add-on with iCloud, Gmail, and Outlook support. Notion has nailed calendar support. Loop can definitely learn a thing or two from the competition.

5 Favorite a page

Power users shouldn't have to wade through dozens of pages

Favorite a page in Notion

There is no way to star or favorite a preferred Microsoft Loop page. When you deal with dozens of pages and sub-pages, keeping track of essential ones can be challenging. Loop should let you pin or star important pages at the top. It’s such a basic miss from Microsoft.

4 More column types

Let us do more with Loop tables

Close

Tables play a major role in Loop pages. However, the current column type is limited to text, number, date, person, vote, and label only. Microsoft Loop should add more column types such as checkbox, files and media, Formula, rollup, email, phone, and more. It opens up more possibilities for creating databases in Loop.

3 Web Extension

Make it easier to import data into Loop

Chrome Web Store

When you create a research, marketing, budget, or sales page in Loop, you may use several web articles to add relevant information. Since Loop doesn’t have a web extension on Chrome or Firefox, you must move data from a webpage to a Loop page manually. I hope to see the Microsoft Loop extension in the Chrome Web Store soon.

2 Password-protect a Workspace

Some of us would like to store private information in our productivity software

Microsoft Loop is a web app. It stores essential company, project, and personal pages with private information. Anyone with access to your computer can head to Loop on the web and peek at your created pages. Loop should offer an option to password-protect a workspace or specific pages. The functionality is neatly implemented in other Microsoft 365 apps like OneNote.

1 Offline mode

Productivity shouldn't stop when you're on-the-go

Craft offline mode

While Microsoft Loop web app works as expected, nothing beats a native app experience on the desktop and Mac. With a native app, Microsoft can add features like offline mode to let users continue working on their pages without an internet connection. It can be a boon for users dealing with a spotty internet connection.

Microsoft Loop has huge potential

Microsoft Loop is great for Microsoft 365 subscribers. However, general users may find it difficult to integrate Microsoft Loop into their workflow. If you are among them and looking for a robust Loop alternative, glance over our dedicated guide to learn more.