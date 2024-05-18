Key Takeaways Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced and possibly launched by March 2025.

Replicating Switch's first-year success is crucial for Nintendo.

A strong lineup of games in that launch window can dictate the platform's success right out of the gate.

We finally know that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced sometime this fiscal year, and all the rumors point to a launch in March 2025. If we're to believe the reports from earlier this year, Nintendo pushed the Switch 2 back from late 2024 in order to ensure a great lineup of software at launch, so my expectations are set pretty high.

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 with a spectacular lineup for its first year, especially when you consider Nintendo probably had to fast track development in light of the abysmal Wii U sales. On launch day, you had The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and throughout the year, you got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey along with some smaller games like 1-2-Switch and ARMS. Plus, there was third-party support with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and a Ubisoft partnership resulting in the surprisingly good Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. That amazing launch definitely contributed to the massive success of the Switch, and obviously, Nintendo wants to repeat that for the Switch 2.

That got me thinking about how Nintendo can replicate that success in the first year of the Nintendo Switch's successor. I came up with a list of 10 titles I'd like to see within the launch window of the Switch 2, or at least within that first year. Will all of these be there? Probably not, but it would make for a dream year for Nintendo fans and handheld gamers in general.

Related Forget about hardware — 5 software features we need in the Switch 2 Better hardware is a given, but I really want Nintendo to improve the software on the Switch 2.

10 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Definitive Edition

Yes, really

Close

Okay, this one is pretty cheap, but I think it makes a lot of sense. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild defined the generation for Nintendo (and gaming as a whole), and it remains the best-selling Zelda game ever. While its successor is arguably better in most ways, it didn't have the same impact, and Nintendo knows sales of that title dropped like a rock after the initial launch.

Fans still hold Breath of the Wild in a higher regard, plus, I think this is a game prime for an enhanced edition because it received DLC content. Nintendo can throw that content onto the package, maybe add a few more things here and there, spruce it up with faster load times and a higher resolution, and it will have a great value proposition. Considering this title was reportedly being shown to developers as a showcase for the new hardware, now with super-fast loading times and in 4K, I think Nintendo is probably thinking about this already, and I'd love to see it.

9 Xenoblade Chronicles X

It needs another shot at success

Xenoblade Chronicles has grown to become one of Nintendo's most beloved series, and with two fully new games on the Switch, plus a definitive edition of the first, the entire series is easily accessible today... well, almost. The Wii U was one of Nintendo's biggest blunders, but it was home to some great games, and among them is Xenoblade Chronicles X. Despite being part of the same series, X is actually pretty different from the rest of the Xenoblade games, with the player controlling a mech that can turn into a vehicle and an expansive open-world to roam around.

On the Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X was a technical marvel that was severely underappreciated because of the console it was on. Rebuilding the game on a more powerful piece of hardware to execute the original vision even better and give a new audience the chance to play the game would be a dream. Many would have expected to see it on the original Switch, but I think a Switch 2 version could really do this title justice.

8 Hades II

A return to one of the best indie games

Hades was one of the best games of 2020, coming from a relatively small studio, Supergiant Games. It was universally praised for its mechanics, and at launch, it was a console exclusive on the Nintendo Switch, even receiving a physical release later on. However, Hades II is currently exclusive to PC, and while developers have announced the game will eventually come to consoles after the early access period, the team has said it can't confirm which consoles the game will be on.

That suggests a Switch version may be in limbo, or the company may be aiming for a release on the Switch 2 instead, which would be an exciting release to have so early on. The sequel is a bit more visually intensive than its predecessor, so maybe the Switch can't run the game smoothly, but I'd love to see it on its successor.

7 Monster Hunter Wilds

It makes perfect sense

The Monster Hunter series has seen a lot of growth in recent years, and Nintendo's partnership with Capcom probably helped with that. For a while, Monster Hunter games were exclusive to Nintendo platforms, with many games released across the Wii, 3DS, and Wii U. Monster Hunter World was the first game to skip Nintendo's platforms in a long time, probably because that vision was simply too hard to bring to Nintendo's hybrid. But things should be different with the upcoming MOnster Hunter Wilds.

Capcom saw great success with Monster Hunter Rise on the Switch, and if the rumor mill is right about the expected performance for the Switch 2, it seems perfectly viable that Wilds could run on it. The game is planned for a release in 2025, and currently only announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. But I suspect Nintendo's next console could easily be added to that list once the hardware is fully unveiled. And I hope that's the case because this new title looks fantastic already.

6 A new Kid Icarus

Who's that?

Credit: Nintendo

There's a good chance you haven't heard of Kid Icarus, but I promise there's a good reason this game is here. The Kid Icarus series has had a mere three games since its inception in 1986, with the latest one being Kid Icarus: Uprising on the Nintendo 3DS, over 20 years after the second game. But Uprising was such a fantastic game on the 3DS. The touch-focused control scheme was kind of painful, but the graphics, amount of content, and storytelling were all so good in this game. It was so much fun, and it's no surprise that it was Masahiro Sakurai, director of the Super Smash Bros. series, who helmed the project.

Whether a new Kid Icarus game is a wholly new story and concept or a remake of Kid Icarus: Uprising with controls that don't make my hands hurt, I don't particularly care. I just want this franchise to spread its wings and get the recognition it deserves, because these are excellent games.

5 Elden Ring

One of the best games of the generation

Close

Nintendo usually knows how to capitalize on some of the most popular titles of years past, and there's no question that Elden Ring is one of the most influential titles of this generation. Taking some inspiration from Breath of the Wild and infusing it with the Dark Souls formula, Elden Ring is an absolute masterpiece of game design, with a large open world to explore and extremely challenging, but rewarding combat.

I've played Elden Ring on and off while reviewing PCs, but I simply don't care about PC gaming. A version of this game on Nintendo's next console would be a huge hit, and it's easy money. FromSoftware hasn't had the strongest partnership with Nintendo, but the original Dark Souls did release on the Switch, and there was even an amiibo figure of Solaire of Astora. Hopefully the two companies can work this out and make it happen.

4 A new 3D Mario

There's so much potential