It's October 11, and we've officially hit the final day of Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days. But before the clock strikes midnight, there are ten great deals that you can still take advantage of. Amazon's best-selling items from Fire TV sticks, to AirPods Pro, Echo Dot, and even Blink Doorbells are all still on sale right now. These are the top of the top items that everyone is buying, and we've got your back with a look at all the big discounts right now.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Topping the list at number one is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This little stick can plug into the HDMI port on your 4K TV then connect to the internet and unlock tons of entertainment. It gives you a true home theater feel. You even get a voice remote, that you can use to find your favorite shows and other content. Thanks to Alexa, you even can control your smart home using the remote and check the weather and other things. This is down to just $23 on Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K remains one of the best streaming devices out there. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream, even on your old TVs. It's down to $23 for Prime Day. $23 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (USB-C)

The second best-selling product is Apple's AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C. These are the newest AirPods from Apple. If you're wondering about what makes this a great deal, you can check our Apple editor Mahmoud Itani's look as to why AirPods Pro 2 is a steal. But it comes down to a few things, these AirPods have active noise cancelation, a better IP54 dust rating, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos, and are basically one of the most feature-rich AirPods yet. These AirPods are down from $249 to a mere $189.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $189 $249 Save $60 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. $189 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Third on the list is the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. It's a more affordable Fire TV stick, that's only capable of 1080p video output. Still, it's a great for the $20 price. This is the latest model, which is 50% more powerful than older previous generations. You can install your favorite apps from the Amazon App Store, like Peacock, Amazon Music, and Spotify, and stream your favorite content from Netflix. The Alexa voice button makes finding that content easy, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a great streaming stick. You can access your favorite streaming apps, and use the Alexa Voice Remote to find content. The stick is down from $40 to $20 for Prime Day. $20 at Amazon

AirPods (2nd Generation)

If AirPods Pro are a bit too expensive for you, then you'll love AirPods (2nd Generation). Down to just $89 on Prime Day, these earbuds pair up nicely with any Apple device. You'll have access to using Siri to announce messages, and you won't have to worry about connecting any wires to your Apple device to listen to your favorite tunes. These connect instantly with any Apple device via Bluetooth, and you get up to 24 hours of battery life, too.

Apple AirPods 2 $89 $129 Save $40 Apple's now iconic earbuds sound good, are stupendously easy to live with, and the previous generation model is now pretty affordable at just $89 for Prime Day. $89 at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Want some smart speakers for Prime Day? Look no further to the Echo Dot. Down from $50 to just $22, these speakers are one of Amazon's best sounding yet. Not to forget, it plays well with Spotify, Apple Music, and other services easily, so you can simply Ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes. Other highlights of this product include how it can be used to control your other smart devices. You can even tap on the top of it to pause music or snooze alarms. It's pretty nifty speaker, to say the least, and it just looks pretty sleek, too.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The new Echo Dot speakers have slightly upgraded speakers for better audio quality, a new temperature sensor, an accelerometer, and built-in Eero. The speaker can complete our Smart Home setup for only $23 on Prime Day. $23 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

Down in price from $60 to $30, which is half off, the Blink Video Doorbell is a great product to consider on Prime Day if you want to protect your home. You can attach this to your door and get alerts for who is approaching your home. You can use it wirelessly or connect it to existing doorbell wires. Setup is quick and simple, and the doorbell works with Alexa, so you can ask the assistant to answer your door for you.

Blink Video Doorbell $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink video doorbell is a budget alternative to Ring with the option of local storage if you also grab the Sync Module 2. It is down from $60 to $30 for Prime Day. $30 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (Lighting)

The original AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is also on sale for Prime Day for $190 instead of $189. This is pretty similar to the USB-C version at the top of this list, except that it has lighting connectivity. Elsewhere, though, these Apple earbuds do miss out on a few features from the original. You don't get lossless audio streaming when paired with an Apple Visio Pro headset, which is a feature exclusive to the USB-C model. And, you also get an IPX4 dust rating. These are still solid, though, and we talked about why we loved AirPods Pro 2 in our original review from last year.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $190 $250 Save $60 The AirPods Pro 2 are compact and premium Apple earbuds. You get a rich audio experience, great noise cancelation, and a good fit, and so many ways to control your music. The price is down from $250 to just $190. $190 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th generation)

Looking for a great but affordable iPad on Prime Day? You'll love the iPad 9th generation. This iPad is down in price from $330 to $250. It comes with 64GB of storage and features a 10.2-inch display and Apple's A13 Bionic chip. It's even compatible with the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, so you can turn your iPad into a laptop. Our RIch Woods felt strongly about the iPad 9th generation, and you can read more about why he thinks it's great for school.

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 The iPad 9th generation is an affordable iPad that's good even in 2021. It features the A13 Bionic chip and is plenty fast for using your favorite apps. It's down in price from $330 to $250 on Prime Day. $249 at Amazon

Surge Protector Power Strip

Of course, if you're buying all these tech gadgets on Prime Day, you're going to need space to charge them. That's why you'll want to consider this power strip from Hanycony. It has room for charging 8 devices, along the front, top, and sides. It even has USB-A ports. It's down from $27 to $13.

Hanycony 8 Port Surge Protector Power Strip $13 $27 Save $14 The Hanycony 8 Port Surge Protector Power Strip is a great power strip for all your devices. It has a braided cord and has room on the sides for plugging in 8 devices. it even has USB-A ports, too. It's down from $27 to $13 for Prime Day. $13 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Source: Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 features better audio quality with deeper bass, and an additional microphone for voice commands. It's on sale for Prime Day for $40 instead of $90. $40 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the latest smart display from Amazon, and it's already on sale from $90 down to $40. It has improved sound and a sleeker design compared to previous versions. You get better bass and voice quality as well as an additional microphone compared to previous models. It's perfect for any home, really, should you want to see photos on a display, stay connected with video calling, and control your home's smart gadgets more easily.

Check out other deals, too!

