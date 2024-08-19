Technology is always evolving, and companies always want to keep you moving forward and leaving behind the old way of doing things. But some things stick around for longer, and sometimes, software can last years and even decades after its prime. There are quite a few pieces of software you probably rely on today that have been around for a very long time, and in some cases, they're still used despite not having many changes.

So, for a bit of a throwback, we've rounded up some of the most iconic pieces of old software that are still alive and kicking... in one way or another. Let's take a trip down memory lane.

10 Control Panel

Yes, this one is obvious

Close

We couldn't talk about legacy software without mentioning the one piece of software that Microsoft has kind of been trying to repalce for years now. The Control Panel has been around since the very beginning of Windows history, but with Windows 8, Microsoft started moving some options to a new app, called PC Settings. This was mostly meant for tablets, but with Windows 10 in 2015, the new Settings app was meant to be a proper successor to the Control Panel. Ever since then, the Settings app has gained more capabilities with each update, but as much as Microsoft tries to hide the Control Panel, it's still there in Windows 11, and it's still very important.

Many options are still only available in the classic Control Panel. Need to disable fast startup? Manage BitLocker drive encryption? Even creating a screensaver requires you to use the old Control Panel, and that's not even getting into many of the more niche options available there. In some instances, the Settings app even directs you to the Control Panel, but many options you have to gid for yourself. Either way, the Control Panel isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

9 WindowBlinds

The good old days of Windows customization

Close

If you grew up in the late 90s or the 2000s, there's a very good chance you heard of WindowBlinds. Back in the day, changing the look of Windows to anything you wanted was the dream, and I definitely remember trying out some interesting themes on my laptop. WindowBlinds is an icon of Windows customization, and we wouldn't blame you for thinking it's dead. But it still exists and it kind of works.

Here's the thing: Microsoft has locked down the Windows UI quite a bit more since those days, and now, a lot of Windows can't be easily customized the same way it could before. So, while Stardock did release a new version of WindowBlinds last year, using it on Windows 11 really doesn't evoke the same feelings it used to. But hey, it technically still exists and works, if you can deal with its limitations today.

8 Notepad

Somehow, it keeps getting better