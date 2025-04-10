I have a deep, dark secret to reveal: up until now, I played GTA V without mods. The vanilla version of the game is fantastic, and the thought never crossed my mind to see how mods would change the way I play one of the best-selling games of all time. With GTA VI on the horizon, I decided to give GTA V mods a try, and boy, have I been missing out.

GTA V is still receiving updates to this day, more than a decade after launch. But what's keeping the game alive are the myriad of incredible mods. Here's a list of the ones that significantly changed the way I cruised the streets of Los Santos.

1 Simple Zombies

Your mission is simple: survive.