There are plenty of programs you can install on your PC, but the best ones often remain elusive. It doesn't have to be an expensive app or a complex program. Instead, you must look for something that improves your computing experience by offering something that's not already available natively on your Windows OS. If you are new to the world of computing or even if you're an experienced user who is simply looking to download something new, then check out the list below in which I've highlighted 10 really useful programs that every PC should have.

10 HWMonitor

Monitoring software is a must

HWMonitor, as the name implies, is a hardware monitoring tool that essentially scans every single sensor on your system and gives you a real-time view of the readings from them. You may not find the data from all sensors to be useful or relevant, but the ones you must look out for include things like the CPU package temperature, the CPU power draw, RAM voltages, GPU hotspot temperature, and more. A hardware monitoring tool is a must-have as it allows you keep tabs on your system, ensuring you know how it's functioning at all times. The best things about HWMonitor is that it's completely free to download and use on your PC, and it's also regularly updated to support the latest hardware out there.

9 Fan Control

Intelligently control all the fans installed on your PC

Fan Control is one of the best pieces of software you'll come across for your PC, and it's a must-have for desktop PCs, in my opinion, especially if you happen to have a gaming rig with multiple fans like I do. This particular software, in case you are wondering, can find every single fan header and temperature sensor that's built-in the system, allowing you to smartly and conveniently control them from one place.

What makes Fan Control better than, say, using your motherboard BIOS to assign fan curves is that it allows you to assign even multiple sensors to a single fan header, meaning you can really fine-tune how your fans behave and make them kick-in or increase the RPM based on the load. I install this piece of software on pretty much every PC I build, and I can't recommend this enough. It's also entirely free to download and use on your system, making it a no-brainer.

8 PowerToys

A fantastic productivity tool

PowerToys is an excellent utility that offers an entire suite of tools that you can use to improve your workflow on Windows. It's made by Microsoft and is entirely free to download from the Microsoft Store. Many of us here at XDA use the tools offered by PowerToys, and I can confidently tell you we all have a long wishlist of PowerToys features that we want to see on Windows. Tools like FancyZones, Peek, and PowerRename are among my favorite ones, but there are plenty more that you must check out and experience yourself.

7 GPU-Z

Know everything about your graphics card(s)

GPU-Z is more than just a simple hardware monitoring tool to keep tabs on your graphics cards. Sure, it'll tell you everything about your GPU along with where its sensors are sitting at, but — more importantly — it can also tell you some crucial information like the reason for your GPU's performance cap. That's right, GPU-Z can tell you whether your GPU is limited due to thermals, voltage, power, etc., which is great to pinpoint any potential issues. It's utilities like this that make it different from, say, the HWMonitor, that I mentioned previously. Notably, it can also tell you things like the GPU temperature and its usage, and you can even use it to log performance data for your records. This is a must-have for those who care about their GPUs and want to ensure it's working properly at all times.

6 Revo uninstaller

Leave no traces

This piece of software is essentially a third-party uninstaller for Windows that's been around for a while. In addition to using it to get rid of unwanted programs, you can even use it to dump collectively a bunch of bloatware from laptops that would otherwise take a lot of time and effort to remove from your system. The highlight of the Revo Uninstaller is that it even lets you get rid of all the leftover registry files that are left behind by software after you've uninstalled it. These registry files, may not seem like much, but they add up over time to significantly slow down your operating system.

5 Start11

Take control of the Start menu and the taskbar