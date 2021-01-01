10 new skills to learn in the new year — and cut-price courses to help

If you would like to try new things or earn more in 2021, now is a good time to start picking up valuable skills. Here are some ideas, along with expert training to help you get a head start — now with up to 98% off at the XDA Developers Depot.

Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership

Big data, cloud computing, digital marketing — these skills are hugely in demand right now. You can master them all and much more with Whizlabs, a huge online training library used by the likes of Accenture and Bloomberg.

Get Whizlabs lifetime membership for $129.99 (reg. $4,499), a saving of 97%.

The Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle

If you want to grow your wealth, learning how to trade stocks and assets is a smart move. This 13-hour guide helps you master the fundamentals, with eight in-depth courses from full-time day trader and investor, Travi Rose.

Get the Wall Street Survival & Stock Trading Guide Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,600), a saving of 98%.

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle

From server engineering to cybersecurity, there are many valuable skills to be learned in IT. This huge collection of courses offers 240 hours of training, working toward top certifications — including AWS, CompTIA, Cisco, Google, and more.

Get the 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle for $99 (reg. $4,378), a saving of 97%.

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle

Want to learn more about electronics and robotics? Feature 15 courses, this bundle provides a great education. Along the way, you learn how to build and code connected devices using a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and other boards.

Get the Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle for $49.99 (reg. $2,391), a saving of 97%.

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

As mentioned above, cloud computing is a huge area of growth right now as companies move their daily operations online. Through 42 hours of content, this bundle helps you master one of the most popular platforms and pass official certification exams.

Get the 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $1,194), a saving of 97%.

The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle

Knowing how to build a brand is a really important skill — whether you want to start your own business or work for someone else. This bundle shows you how, with 22 hours of knowledge on advertising, SEO, branding, email, social media, and more.

Get the 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $2,200), a saving of 98%.

The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle

Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to earn passive income. To make sure you come away with profits, this bundle walks you through the technology and key strategies used by successful traders. It includes 22 hours of content in total.

Get the Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $1,194), a saving of 97%.

The Ultimate 2021 Web Developer & Designer Super Bundle

If you want to create your own online startup or become a full-time web developer, this bundle provides 39 hours of essential coaching. Along the way, you discover how to craft amazing websites, apps, and games using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other tools.

Get the Ultimate 2021 Web Developer & Designer Super Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $1,886), a saving of 98%.

The Productivity & Motivation Master Class Bundle

Sometimes, all we need to reach our goals is a little motivation and focus. This bundle helps you become more productive, with nine hours of instruction on productivity techniques, project management, leadership, and more.

Get the Productivity & Motivation Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $1,393), a saving of 97%.

The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle

By the end of next year, industry experts predict a shortfall of 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals. This bundle helps you take advantage of the gold rush, with 169 hours of content preparing you for top IT exams — including CompTIA Security+ and Cisco CCNA.

Get the Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle for $34.99 (reg. $1,592), a saving of 97%.

