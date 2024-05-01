It was another great month for new products in April 2024, and XDA's reviews team took an expert look at over 40 brand-new releases. From excellent new laptops to networking devices and computing hardware, there was a lot to love from our review coverage last month. However, there were 10 products that stood out in their respective categories as the best of the best in April, and we've rounded them up for you right here. Products highlighted at CES 2024 are still trickling out, like Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop, and there are other new releases such as Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. If you missed anything, this list compiles all the best products that crossed our desk in April 2024.

10 HYTE CNVS Mousepad

Wait, we're recommending a mousepad? There's more to this story

Close

Yes, we're starting off this roundup with a mousepad — but it's not just any mousepad. HYTE's CNVS costs $100 and is so feature-packed that calling it any old mousepad would be a massive understatement. It has USB passthrough, perimeter RGB lighting, and connects with HYTE's software. More importantly, the polyester surface is great for gliding your mouse on during productivity work or intense gaming sessions. This isn't a product for everyone, but it's a standout mousepad with classy RGB lighting that has the potential to truly elevate a gaming setup. It can complete the look of a setup full of RGB products and accessories, or be the sole RGB accent piece for a minimalist setup.

HYTE CNVS HYTE's CNVS is an expensive mousepad you likely don't need but it would improve the aesthetics of your setup tenfold. Supporting the brand's Nexus software package, you can synchronize the qRGB with other PC parts to create an impressive light show. $100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg

9 LG Gram +View

A polished and affordable portable monitor for your mobile workstation

Close

Do you need a stylish and streamlined 16-inch portable monitor for your mobile workstation? The LG Gram +View fits that bill and more, despite being about a year old. We found that this 2560x1600 monitor has great color reproduction and contrast, with a decent brightness level of over 300 nits. It has two USB-C ports, and one of those can be used for display input from your laptop. However, one of the best parts of this portable monitor is its design, which is sleek and rectangular — kind of like a tablet. At $350, it's about the price of comparable portable monitors, but you'll need a good use for it to justify the price.

LG Gram +View $332 $349 Save $17 The LG Gram +View is an excellent portable monitor with a 16-inch IPS offering great color reproduction and contrast. It also comes wrapped in a premium chassis with an adjustable stand that doubles as a screen cover, all while being lightweight. $332 at Amazon $332 at Best Buy $350 at B&H

8 Asustor Drivestor 2 Pro Gen2 (AS3302T v2)

This ARM-powered NAS is a "monster" with up to 14 drive bays