If you want to pick up some peripherals and other bits and pieces for PC gaming, this list has a bit of everything.

Black Friday is a great time to pick up some new tech for less, particularly with the holiday season coming up. We've already seen some incredible deals in terms of laptops, PCs, and TVs, but there's a lot to love for other people, too. For example, if you're a gamer, now might be the time to get that gaming PC that you've always wanted, or to upgrade on some peripherals to gain an edge over your opponents. We've rounded up some of our favorite gaming deals so far, and we think you'll love them!

Dell Alienware Aurora R14 - $2239.99 ($560 off)

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Dell Alienware Aurora R14 $2184 $2799 Save $615 The Alienware Aurora R14 is available with a Ryzen 9 5900, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 3080. $2184 at Amazon

Kicking us off is the Alienware Aurora R14, and it's a fully pre-built gaming PC with some beefy specs, too. If you want to get into PC gaming, you'll need a PC, and what better than a fully pre-built gaming computer with everything you need to last you a number of years?

The best thing about this computer is that it's packed full of parts that you probably wouldn't be able to build yourself for cheaper. It's hard to get a hold of graphics cards too even now, especially with the recently-launched 4000 series and its high prices pushing people to look towards the last generation of cards. Skip the fuss and buy a pre-built, it'll make things a lot easier.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Ultrawide - $899 ($500 off)

Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor ($500 off) Samsung Odyssey G9 $899 $1399 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey is an incredible gaming monitor that's as big as two screens side-by-side. It has ultrawide Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDR 1000 support. $899 at Amazon

The reason you may want a 49-inch ultrawide monitor is fairly simple; immersion. That kind of monitor wraps around you as you game and works great for titles that may not necessarily be competitive in nature. Games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1, and Forza Horizon to name a few will all look amazing on the Samsung Odyssey G9.

It's big, it's useful, and it looks so cool. If you want a good monitor and are looking to splurge a bit, then seriously consider the Samsung Odyssey G9. It's not for everyone, but it makes for a good choice if you're not into competitive titles.

Sony WH-1000XM5 - $348 ($51 off)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $399 Save $51 Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. $348 at Amazon

While they're not just gaming headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are great for both gaming and for music and video. You want a good pair of headphones to pick up sounds around you, especially in competitive titles such as VALORANT or Counter-Strike, and that's exactly why these will work well. With active noise canceling too, you'll be able to immerse yourself in whatever game you're playing.

Personally, I used to use a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones for years for competitive gaming, and I found that they really helped me gain a competitive edge. They were also great for relaxing and playing slower-paced games. In contrast, they were much better than your typical run-of-the-mill gaming headset.

Logitech G Pro Wireless - $87 ($42 off)

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G Pro Wireless $42 $87 Save $45 The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now. It's a go-to option for both esports professionals and casual gamers alike. $42 at Amazon

If you're a gamer, you'll need a high-quality mouse. One of the best upgrades I ever made for my gaming rig was buying a wireless mouse, and the mouse that I got was the Logitech G Pro Wireless. It has amazing sensor accuracy, it's ambidextrous, and all keys on it are reprogrammable. Not only that, but it's light, it can carry the wireless receiver inside of the bottom of the mouse when you want to take it with you, and the battery lasts a very long time.

Honestly, if you need a mouse, this is 100% my pick every time.

Seagate 16TB Expansion HDD - $245 ($295 off)

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD $244.99 $539.99 Save $295 Whether you're looking to expand your internal PC spare or transfer some big data between devices, this 16TB Seagate Expansion external drive may be just what you need. The discounted asking price is the lowest we've seen to date. $244.99 at Amazon

The price of hard drives continues to fall as more people choose to adopt SSDs. They're slower and prone to physical failure with the motors or heads, but they're incredible for storing lots of data at a reasonable price. You can often buy multiple larger HDDs for the price of a single SSD. This Seagate Expansion drive is excellent for transferring data between devices, running games from, or storing backups. That's why this Seagate Expansion HDD is great for gamers. You can hold some pretty large games on it that will run decently well, or use it to hold your data to leave more room for games on your internal drives. Win-win!

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE - $2299 ($700 off)

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop $2299 $2999 Save $700 The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a seriously powerful laptop with an Intel Core i9 CPU, and RTX 3080Ti graphics. $2299 at Amazon

For our money, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is the best gaming laptop of the year, and there's an insanely good deal to be had on it. This system has Intel's 12th Gen i9-12900H CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and 32GB of RAM. Amazon even throws in a laptop case as a gift. You'll be able to play basically anything on this laptop, and you'll save $700 on it too.

It's not just raw power that this laptop provides either. The display comes in with a 16:10 aspect ratio and sports a 2440Hz refresh rate, and the resolution is a crisp 2560 x 1600. Outside of regular gaming, you'd be able to be productive and stack your open windows side by side and get work done on this system, too.

WD Black SN850X - $100 ($60 off)

WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $100 $160 Save $60 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, and can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. $100 at Amazon

You'll need fast storage for gaming, and the WD Black SN850X is a great option. It's a PCIe 4.0 SSD meaning that it's super fast, and it comes with 1TB of storage. That's enough space for a few larger titles, and probably more than enough for the average PC gamer. It works in a PS5 too!

Xbox Wireless Controller - $50 ($30 off)

Xbox Wireless Controller (with Adapter) $50 $80 Save $30 This Xbox Controller comes with a wireless adapter that you can use with your PC to play your favorite games without worrying about cables. $50 at Best Buy

If you're a PC gamer and will be playing games that support controllers, then an Xbox controller is a great pick up. They work quite well for games such as Grand Theft Auto and Forza Horizon, and are fully supported by Windows. I've been using an Xbox controller for years with my PC, and it was one of the best peripherals I could have got thanks to the added control methods for more casual games. I wouldn't use it for anything competitive, but if you like to relax and play games, maybe consider a controller.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard - $100 ($100 off)

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard A gaming keyboard with a lot of RGB, a wristrest, and linear switches make this a pretty great gaming keyboard option for anyone who wants to upgrade their gaming setup. $199 at Amazon

Enthusiasts users often prefer mechanical keyboards, particularly when gaming. They feel better to use, and depending on the switches, might make gaming easier. One such keyboard is the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, and currently, it's $100 off. The keyboard gives you a wristrest, fully reprogrammable keys, and a lot of RGB to play around with.

Razer Barracuda X headset - $49.99 ($50 off)

Razer Barracuda X Razer Barracuda X $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 The original Razer Barracuda X were already a great budget-friendly option with wide compatibility, but the 2022 model also supports Bluetooth, so even if you don't want to or can't use the USB-C dongle, it will work. Plus, the boom mic can often work much better than the beamforming mics in other wireless headphones. $49 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy

If you really do want a headset, then the Razer Barracuda X could be worth your while. It has all of the convenience of a wireless headset without needing to deal with Bluetooth, as it connects to a device using a USB-C dongle (a USB-A adapter is also included). It then communicates with the headset via a 2.4GHz connection, ensuring a stable and quick connection. While there is a newer version that supports Bluetooth, this model is far cheaper right now, and they're comfortable to wear for long periods of time.