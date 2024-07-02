Key Takeaways TickTick: A must-have productivity bundle for task management, calendar integration, and theming.

Grammarly: Improve your writing with AI assistance, typo and grammar checks, and plagiarism detection.

Snagit: A feature-rich alternative to the Snipping Tool for advanced screenshot and screen recording capabilities.

As a student, juggling tight project deadlines, limited finances, assignments, tasks, exams, and social life can feel like a high-wire act. Thankfully, there is no shortage of productivity tools to help you sail through challenging situations. Among them, we have hand-picked the top game-changing apps to completely transform the way you study, collaborate with classmates, handle projects, and manage your time on your laptop.

10 TickTick

A must-have productivity bundle

TickTick is one of the best Microsoft To-Do alternatives out there. Aside from task management, it excels in other areas, too. For instance, it comes with robust calendar integration to sync your Google or Outlook calendar, and shows upcoming classes with just a single click.

TickTick has nailed the theming engine with different themes based on major cities worldwide. It also supports a popular Pomodoro technique with short breaks, a dedicated habit tracker, and more. TickTick also lets you convert task lists into Kanban boards for your small projects. TickTick premium plans start at $4 per month.

9 Grammarly

An AI assistant to improve your writing