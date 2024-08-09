Key Takeaways Check unnecessary startup items in Settings to speed up your PC.

Upgrade storage volume or use Storage Sense to free up space.

Use Task Manager to close CPU-hogging apps and scan for corrupt files.

Is your once-speedy PC now moving slower than a snail? Don’t fret! You are not alone. Many Windows users have complained about a sluggish computer that just doesn’t seem to keep up with your busy workflow. The good news is that you don’t have to settle for a subpar experience. In this post, we will guide you in identifying the top offenders that secretly slow down your PC and help you get back to a smooth digital experience.

Multiple factors can drain your PC’s performance. We will go over some of the most common ones and turbocharge your sluggish PC in no time.

Related The first 10 things to do with your new Windows 11 PC Got a new laptop recently? Here are the first things you should do on your Windows PC to make it work better for your needs.

10 Unnecessary startup items

When you have multiple apps that are set to open automatically at device startup, they have a performance impact on your PC. This is a common phenomenon when you install multiple third-party apps and stick with their default settings. While the practice is quite useful for VPN apps, cloud storage services, and your favorite email apps, you need to stop the behavior for other apps. Follow the steps below to find out which ones are configured to auto-launch like this, and how to make it stop.

Press the Windows + I keys to open Settings. Select Apps from the sidebar and open Startup. Check out the apps and services here, as well as their impact on device startup. Disable the unnecessary ones and you are good to go.

9 Low device storage

Insufficient device storage is another major factor affecting your PC’s performance. The easiest way to fix the problem is to upgrade the SSD on your PC to a higher storage volume. However, if you don’t want to change the SSD yet, use Storage Sense to free up PC space in no time. Go through the steps below to do some cleaning.

Head to Windows Settings. Select System from the sidebar and open the Storage menu. Enable Storage Sense, then click on it to enter and do more. You can configure Storage Sense to handle automatic content cleanup and cloud storage. For example, you can auto-delete files from the recycle bin after a specific number of days and delete items from your Downloads folder regularly. Select Run Storage Sense now and get back your precious space.

8 A buggy app consuming abnormal CPU usage

If a buggy app is consuming abnormal CPU usage in the background, it may make your PC crawl. You need to use the default Task Manager on Windows to find such culprits and close their activities instantly.

Right-click on the Windows button on the taskbar. Open Task Manager. Check the current apps and processes running on your PC. Select a task with a high CPU percentage. Click End task at the top. Repeat the same for other tasks consuming a high amount of bandwidth.

Reboot your PC and enjoy the performance improvements.

7 Corrupt system files

When your Windows PC has corrupt system files, it may take a performance hit. You need to use sfc /scannow command using the default Command Prompt app on Windows. The command scans all protected system files, and replaces corrupted ones with a cached copy that is located in the System32 folder.

Press the Windows key, search for Command Prompt. Run it as administrator. Type the command below and hit Enter. sfc /scannow It may take a while to complete the verification process. After that, restart your computer.

6 Bogus files from unofficial sources

Do you frequently download media and apps from unofficial sources on the web? You may infect your PC with viruses or corrupt and bogus files. These files may bog down your PC performance in minutes. You need to remove such files to improve your PC’s speed.

While there are dozens of third-party anti-virus solutions out there, the default Windows Security remains the solid option for most people.

Press the Windows key, search for Windows Security and open it. Select Virus & threat protection from the sidebar. Open Scan options. Click the radio button beside Full scan and click Scan now.

It may take a while to run a full PC scan. You can minimize the app window and continue with your workflow while it's processing.

Outdated drivers on your PC can cause compatibility issues and stability problems. It ultimately leads to a performance hit on your computer. Updating drivers to the latest version can troubleshoot issues and ensure that your PC runs smoothly and efficiently. First, you need to visit the manufacturer’s website, download the required drivers, and use the Device Manager menu to install them. Go through the steps below to make changes.

Right-click on the Windows key and open the Device Manager. Scroll down and right-click on the relevant device. Select Update driver. Click Search automatically for drivers, and the app should find and install the latest drivers on your device.

Related How to update drivers in Windows 11 If you find that a peripheral attached to your PC isn't working right, or a part of your PC isn't working, you'll have to update the drivers.

Windows developers frequently release app updates to add new features and fix bugs. Outdated apps can slow down your PC. It’s time to install the latest updates from the Microsoft Store.

Launch the Microsoft Store on Windows. Select Downloads from the sidebar. Click Get updates and install pending app updates.

If you have a laptop with an ARM CPU, make sure to prefer native apps over x86 ones for a smooth and glitch-free experience.

3 Overheating

Your PC CPU is often the hottest component inside the chassis, and without a sufficient cooling system in place, it may run into thermal throttling. Since the component slows down at lower temperatures, it results in slower performance due to this state. You can check our separate guide to learn more about lowering CPU temperatures to help avoid this slow-down.

Related How to lower your CPU's temperature With the latest CPUs using up so much power and getting so hot, it's important to keep them cool. Here's how.

2 Old PC parts

Sometimes, your age-old Windows PC just needs a hardware boost to improve performance. You can survey and take note of your PC specs, including CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD storage. If these components are generations behind, you should consider upgrading them for a better experience.

An outdated Windows OS version can also cause performance issues on your PC. Here’s how to install the latest Windows update on your PC.

Head to Windows Settings and select Windows Update from the sidebar. Download and install the latest Windows update.

Digital sins that make your PC suffer

These are just some of the proven ways to get your slow PC back in shape. Bookmark this post and revisit it whenever your PC acts like it’s stuck in the 90s. Apart from these built-in methods, you can also use third-party apps like HWiNFO and O&O AppBuster to monitor your PC’s performance to help identify and get rid of all the bloat. Check out our separate listicle if you want to explore more such apps on your Windows PC.