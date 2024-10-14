Whether you've built your new PC or got one of the best custom PC builders to do it for you, the next thing to figure out is what to do with your old PC. Sure, you could sell it or give it to a gaming buddy, but depending on how long you've owned it, dealing with a sale could be more effort than it's worth. If that's the case, it's time to turn that old PC into a project, and we've got plenty of suggestions on how to give that aging hardware a new lease on life.

Related 5 simple ways to give new life to your old tech and avoid the scrapyard You don't have to throw your old tech away, thanks to these quick and simple tips to extend their life

10 Turn it into an AI hosting machine

LLMs are fun to play with, and they're even better when local

Even if your old PC isn't a next-gen AI PC, you can still have a lot of fun running LLMs and other AI tasks locally. Pretty much any hardware released in the last decade is powerful enough to run models like Ollama's LLMs for generating text and as a chatbot, and you can generate images as well if you have a graphics card with a decent amount of VRAM. To maximize performance, you'll want to ditch Windows and run a trimmed version of Linux, possibly Pop_OS! if you have an Nvidia graphics card, although your preferred distro should be fine. It might be slower than the latest tech at generating responses, but that's only to be expected.

Related I turned my old PC into an AI-hosting machine, and here's how you can, too New devices with NPUs are fine and all, but you can still repurpose old hardware to generate AI text and images

9 AI image generator

Stable Diffusion doesn't need a powerful PC

Close

AI image generators are useful tools, but the online versions only allow you to generate images with a few tokens before you have to pay up or wait for the next cycle. However, some of them can be run locally on your computer with the code and models you've selected. That's awesome to know because of the dubious ethics of the training models that many of the online image generators use. The most important component of your old PC is the graphics card, as AI image generation is very VRAM-heavy and also weighted in favor of Nvidia GPUs. But that doesn't mean you can't use a lesser GPU or AMD parts, as anything over 4GB of VRAM will get you generated images, they just might not arrive quickly.

8 Replace Google Drive

Reduce your reliance on cloud subscriptions