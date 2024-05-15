Key Takeaways Windows 11 has its flaws, but you have plenty of options for making it work just how you want.

From whole system changes to Start menu tweaks, these customization apps offer solutions.

Whether you want a transparent taskbar or a macOS-style dock, there's an app for that.

I love Windows 11. As far as Windows versions go, I do think it's one of the best Microsoft has made, and a big step up from Windows 10 in terms of the overall experience. But that's not to say it's perfect by any means, and there are many parts of it people, including myself, would like to be a bit different.

Luckily, there's no shortage of options for making your Windows 11 experience work just right for you. I've tried many of these programs, and they all excel at different things, so if you want to get the best experience with Windows 11, I highly recommend checking them out. Many of them are also free, so you have nothing to lose. Let's get started.

10 WindowBlinds 11

Over-the-top theming

Close

At the bottom of this list, we have WindowBlinds 11, one of the oldest Windows customization apps around. In theory, this app is amazing, because it can radically change the look of the taskbar, app windows, and the Start menu with totally custom themes, many of which are designed by the community.

Related WindowBlinds review: Make Windows 11 (almost) look like anything you want Stardock's coolest customization app is held back by changes to Windows 11 and some frustrating apps.

There are some problems with this one, though. On Windows 11, many parts of the UI aren't customizable, including the Start menu (unless you're using Start11 too). That means whatever theme you choose will end up looking pretty inconsistent and it can even cause issues with some apps like Photoshop. With a price tag of $20, this one is much harder to recommend, but you can use a free trial to see if it looks good to you. Or check out our review, of course.

WindowBlinds 11 Stardock's WindowBlinds 11 can change the entire look of your Windows 11 operating system. That includes making your Windows 11 PC look like it's still running Windows 7. $20 at Stardock

9 Files

A truly beautiful file explorer

Close

While Microsoft has been modernizing the File Explorer a lot with Windows 11, it still feels like a wrapper around a classic UI that isn't changing that much. If you want a truly modern file explorer, the Files app may be the one for you. It truly modernizes the design of every part of the UI with a completely translucent UI, color options, and even redone dialogs like the Properties window and file transfers.

Related Files review: A more modern alternative to the Windows 11 File Explorer The Files app is what I want the Windows 11 File Explorer to look like, but it's not quite perfect. It's also limited by Windows in some ways.

It even has some cool features that are missing from FIle Explorer, like tags to easily identify files in a folder, and a split view for seeing two folders side by side. The app isn't perfect, but it does give us a more modern experience with some very welcome bells and whistles. And best of all, it's free, though you can buy it on the Microsoft Store to support development.

8 OFGB

Get rid of ads (and laugh at the name)

Microsoft has become increasingly pushy with some of the suggestions and recommendations it shows throughout Windows. Some might even consider these ads, and the creator of OFGB, short for "Oh Frick, Go Back", seems to agree. This is a very simple and straightforward app that disables these "ads" all throughout Windows.

The app doesn't do anything you can't already do in Windows 11 normally, but a lot of these options are hidden deep in Windows 11's settings, so OFGB makes it that much easier to turn them all off. You can disable app recommendations and suggestions in the Stat menu, suggested content in the Settings app, personalzied ads, and more, all from one simple place. The app has been getting frequent updates, and the developer is working on adding more options to the app in the future, so it's a great little tool.

OFGB See at Github

7 ExplorerPatcher

Fix the changes Windows 11 made