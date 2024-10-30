Windows is the most popular operating system on the planet, and it isn't particularly close. The latest version, Windows 11, has staunch defenders, like any modern computing OS. No one can seem to agree whether macOS, Windows, or Linux is the best — and that's because neither of them are the best. Each operating system has things they do really well, and things they don't do very well.

Today, we're going to highlight ten ways that macOS Sequoia beats Windows 11. It might not be the best platform for everyone, but it certainly trumps Microsoft's operating system in these areas. And no, we're not going to call out vague points like "integration" or "ecosystem." These are specific, identifiable ways that macOS Sequoia has an edge, and I've discovered these after months of testing Sequoia and years of using Windows 11 PCs.

1 Spotlight puts Windows Search to shame

Forget Siri, Spotlight can handle all your macOS searching needs

A common complaint among Windows 11 users is that Windows Search just isn't capable of finding the right file, app, or answer in a timely manner. It's such a prolific problem that there are numerous Reddit threads documenting the frustrations, and we even have an entire article dedicated to troubleshooting tips. It also just so happens that where Windows 11 fails, macOS Sequoia thrives. Spotlight search has been a staple of macOS for nearly two decades, and it's easy to access using the Command + Space keyboard shortcut.

Even with large storage drives attached, Spotlight loads responses to typed queries in just a second or two. You'll find apps, files, media, and more in one place. Additionally, you might be surprised by what Spotlight can find, as it'll even pull media that is shared with you, but not necessarily stored on-device. If there's something Spotlight can't find, there are quick links to continue your search in Finder or Safari. Put simply, I miss Spotlight every time I test a Windows PC, including my personal Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

One flaw I've noticed is that Spotlight is borderline unusable immediately after an update or setting up a new Mac, as it needs time to index. Luckily, this is resolved relatively quickly and automatically.

2 Safari is way better than Microsoft Edge

This pre-installed browser won't nag you and try to scrape your data



If you've ever tried to install a third-party browser on Windows 11, you'll know all about how annoying Microsoft Edge can be. It's not that Edge is inherently a bad browser; instead, the problem is that Microsoft tries to use Edge to collect data, personalize experiences, and throw ads at you. I'm not naive enough to think that macOS is ad-free, but Safari is quite different from Edge. Instead of explicitly tracking you and collecting data, Safari automatically prevents trackers and presents you with a privacy report that gives you the low-down on your web security.

On top of that, Safari has a few standout features. Tab Groups let you organize tabs and share them across devices, which are synced in real time. Tab Groups aren't new, but they're one reason I've kept using Safari as my main macOS browser despite trying other options. macOS Sequoia has some brand-new Safari 18 features, too. A new Reader mode aims to simplify your browsing experience and the Video Viewer pulls the video you're watching front-and-center. There's a Hide distracting items button that literally makes things disappear that you don't feel like seeing. These are just a few ways Safari beats Edge, which is Windows 11's default browser.

3 Apple Intelligence surpassed Microsoft Copilot

It all started to go downhill for Microsoft when it made Copilot a PWA