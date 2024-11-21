The debate between macOS and Windows is as old as personal computing itself, and it'll likely continue as long as each of these operating systems lasts. While there are fervent fans fighting for each, it's true that there are things that both operating systems could learn from each other. We recently unpacked the 10 ways that the latest version of macOS Sequoia beats Windows 11, and now, we're going to highlight the 10 ways Windows 11 is the superior desktop OS.

If there's a theme here, it's that Windows is all about covering the basics. There are more than a handful of ways Apple differentiates macOS from the competition, including exclusive features, bundled apps, and support for specialized software. However, it still feels like macOS is still missing features that Windows has offered for decades. With that in mind, let's break down how Windows 11 helps PCs put the best Macs to shame.

10 Windows is better at window snapping

macOS Sequoia introduced window tiling, but Microsoft's snap layouts are supreme

As a user of both macOS and Windows, I became increasingly frustrated with how Apple laptops and desktops handled window snapping over the years. Windows 11 does a great job with snap layouts, and even though Apple added "window tiling" to macOS Sequoia this year, Windows is still the gold standard. There are a few reasons for that. For starters, macOS Sequoia's window tiling leaves space between windows and the desktop by default, and it simply looks odd. Beyond that, Windows has support for more kinds of layouts and features a clean user interface that lets you pick one without dragging your mouse far across the screen.

9 It's more versatile, supporting tons of apps and hardware

Even with indie dev projects, macOS is a restrictive operating system

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft added a TPM requirement that seemingly made the OS more restrictive. However, that didn't end up being the case, because there are workarounds that allow you to install Windows 11 on almost any unsupported PC. That means Windows is still the versatility king, and it has to do with hardware support. The operating system supports components from a variety of brands with release dates that can span decades, and drivers are available for an abundance of products.

While there are similar workarounds for macOS that allow you to install it on unsupported devices, there isn't support for third-party hardware. Unless a component was made available on a Mac at some point, macOS won't be able to detect and use it. This makes upgrades for older devices, and building "Hackintosh" computers, extremely difficult. Put simply, if you have an oddly-specific app or component you want to use with your PC, Windows 11 is the operating system that'll likely support it.

8 Windows 11 won't bother you with frequent app permission prompts

macOS Sequoia can be a real pain for power users

macOS Sequoia introduced a new change that requires users to approve app permissions on a monthly basis, and it covers things like screen sharing. That means numerous apps, from screenshot utilities to video calling software, will bug you 12 times a year — even if you know and trust them. There's no workaround or optional setting available, either. Apple made the decision for you, and you don't have a choice.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, because macOS also makes you restart apps after changing certain permissions. So, if you're on a video call and want to share your screen, think again. You'll need to approve the change, restart the app, rejoin the call, and only then can you share your screen. It's these kinds of things that make macOS frustrating for power users, and Windows 11 includes far less intrusive prompts and behaviors.

7 It's easier to run unapproved apps on Windows

Apple makes you go through a ton of hoops to install certain macOS apps

Windows users might have a hard time wrapping their heads around this, but Apple makes it really difficult to install and run certain apps. A Security & Privacy toggle can block all apps not downloaded from the App Store, which sounds outlandish for a desktop computer. You can change this, but only for apps from "identified developers." If a developer can't be identified, the app won't open at all. You'll need to manually override it by going back to System Settings or option-clicking the app in Finder and launching it that way.

We have to give Windows 11 credit for trusting its users enough to let them open and run the apps they want. It still protects users from malware and harmful apps, even including Microsoft Defender antivirus software. But it doesn't make users go through a ton of hoops when they want to open an app that Apple doesn't recognize. This is one area where Windows 11 decisively crushes macOS in terms of simplicity and usability.

6 Windows 11 is superior for gaming

It has the hardware support, software support, and customization covered