Although Microsoft has improved the out-of-box Windows experience in the last few years, it still leaves a lot to be desired. Thankfully, the software giant doesn’t shy away from offering plenty of customization and productivity tweaks. In this post, we will dive into lesser-known settings that can elevate the way you interact with your PC. From personalized adjustments to efficiency boosters, get ready to master these often-overlooked features.

10 Automate night light

If you frequently work long hours at night, enable night light to block harmful blue light. Instead of switching it on and off manually, you can schedule it for specific hours or from sunset to sunrise. Here’s what you need to do.

Press the Windows + I keys to open Settings. Go to the System > Display > Night light menu. Enable the Schedule night light toggle. Select the radio button beside Sunset to sunrise. You can also select Set hours and define hours.

9 Set DND hours

Like the night light, you can automate DND hours on your PC, too. In addition to setting it for specific hours, you can auto-enable DND to activate while playing a game, when using an app in full-screen mode, or when duplicating the display during a presentation.

Head to Windows Settings and open Notifications under the System menu. Expand the Turn on do not disturb automatically menu and set your preferred hours and frequency. Check out the other possible conditions to auto-enable DND on your PC.

8 Enable Storage Sense

Storage Sense is a neat utility to automatically free up space, delete temporary files, and manage locally available cloud content. Microsoft also offers different cleanup schedules and other options for Storage Sense.

Navigate to Windows Settings > System > Storage menu. Enable the Storage Sense toggle. Select it to view its settings. Configure cleanup schedules for local and cloud content as per your preferences.

7 Disable tabs from apps when snapping

Snapping windows is one of the best multitasking features on Windows. However, if you have several tabs open in a browser, they may appear when snapping and create chaos. Here’s how to stop tabs from appearing when snapping or pressing Alt + Tab on Windows.

Head to Windows Settings and select Multitasking under the System menu. Expand the menu beside Show tabs from apps when snapping or pressing Alt + Tab and select Don’t show tabs.

6 Enable End Task in taskbar

If you have enabled the developer mode on Windows, you can access and tweak a couple of neat add-ons. The first one is the ability to end any app task right from the Windows taskbar. You don’t need to open the Task Manager in order to force close such apps.

Open Windows Settings and go to System > For developers menu. Enable the End Task toggle.

From now on, whenever you want to end any task, right-click on an app icon in the Windows Taskbar and select End task.

5 Enable file extensions in File Explorer

Windows 11 developer mode comes with another useful functionality for File Explorer users. By default, it doesn’t show file extensions and you must open file properties to find the same. It’s quite irritating at times. Here’s how you can enable file extensions for all your files on Windows.

Head to the For developers menu in Windows Settings (refer to the steps above). Expand File Explorer and enable the toggle beside Show file extensions.

Windows + E keys to open File Explorer, and you'll be able to view the extensions right beside the file name. Press thekeys to openand you'll be able to view the extensions right beside the file name.

4 Set data limit

With Windows Update and OneDrive running in the background, Windows can be data-hungry at times. If you are working with a tight data plan, make sure to set a data limit on your PC to put the breaks on excess data usage.

Navigate to Windows Settings and open Network & internet > Data usage menu. Select Enter limit. Pick the Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection at the top. Set limit type, time period, and data limit. Click Save.

From now on, the system will warn you when you are close to touching your set data limit.

3 Disable Windows Spotlight

Windows Spotlight is a lock screen service from Microsoft that shows different wallpapers and offers suggestions, fun facts, and tips. These low-resolution pictures and random tips can be quite irritating.

Open Windows Settings and go to Personalization > Lock screen menu. Expand Personalize your lock screen menu and select Picture or Slideshow. If you pick the latter, make sure to add the photos that you want to appear in the slideshow.

2 Check Startup items

When unnecessary apps and services auto-launch at startup, it can hamper your PC performance and take longer to boot in. You should review the startup items and disable irrelevant ones which really don't need to launch each time.

Open Windows Settings and head to the Apps menu. Select Startup. Check the number of apps and services launching at startup and their impact. Disable the ones you don’t need.

1 Stop your keyboard and mouse from waking up the PC

If you have a Windows PC, you can wake it up with a connected keyboard and mouse. While it’s a convenient feature, it can be irritating when you have little ones or animals running around who accidentally wake the PC up from sleep.

Right-click on the Windows key and open the Device Manager menu. Right-click on the Mice and open Properties. Move to Power Management. Disable the Allow this device to wake the computer option. Repeat the same steps for your connected keyboard.

Explore hidden Windows settings for a smoother experience

Windows is like a treasure chest, filled with hidden gems waiting to enhance your productivity, creativity, and overall experience. Instead of settling with the default options, use the tricks above and make sure to spend some time with the Settings app.

