The Epic Games Store is well-known for giving away games for free; it's one of its major marketing points over competitors like Steam. Today is no different, as Epic gets ready to release more content for free. However, this time is a little different; alongside a free game comes free content for games that are already free to play. And if you snap them all up, you'll have over $100 worth of content under your belt for absolutely nothing.

The Epic Games Store makes River City Girls free to own forever

First of all, let's check out the one paid game that has a free release. If you're in the mood for scrapping, you can now pick up Wayforward's excellent side-scrolling scrapper River City Girls. It's a spin-off of other River City games, and pays homage to the series' roots by offering lots of enemies to fight as you go through the levels. Given Wayforgard's experience with games like the Shantae series and the DuckTales remaster, the graphics look stunning.

Grab River City Girls at the Epic Games Store for free until 17th April.

Arcadegeddon players can get 5,000 ARCoins for free

Next up, we have two free-to-play games that Epic Games Store users can get freebies in. The first is Arcadegeddon, which describes itself as an "ever-evolving cooperative multiplayer, roguelite shooter."

Starting from today, if you play Arcadegeddon on the Epic Games Store, you can snap up 5,000 ARCoins for free. These ARCoins are an in-game currency you can use to kit yourself out in cosmetics from Gilly's Arcade, and 5,000 of them total around $20 in real-world money.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms gives away over $100 of stuff to dungeon-delvers

The second free-to-play title with extra goodies is Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. This adds an idle RPG spin on the classic Dungeons and Dragons formula so you can raid ruins and beat up monsters without lifting a finger. If you log into the game between now and April 17th, you can score over $100 of stuff at no additional cost, and this applies to both newcomers to the game and people returning after a long rest. Plus, the freebies contain Astarion, so I know a few Baldur's Gate fans who'd eat this offer up.

Here's a full list of stuff you can grab:

- Unlocks for the following Champions: Artemis (Seat 3), Karlach (Seat 4), Kalix (Seat 5), Astarion (Seat 10), and The Dark Urge (Seat 11) - An Exclusive Skin: Tuxedo Kalix - An Exclusive Familiar: Rumble the Angry Flumph - Artemis Chests: 32 Platinum Artemis Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards - Karlach Chests: 32 Platinum Karlach Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards - Kalix Chests: 32 Platinum Kalix Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards - Astarion Chests: 32 Platinum Astarion Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards - The Dark Urge Chests: 32 Platinum The Dark Urge Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards - Two Week-Long Buff Potions: 1 Potion of the Gem Hunter and 1 Potion of the Gold Hunter read more