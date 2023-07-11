Google Pixel Watch $249 $348 Save $99 The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish and sleekest Android watches around. And since it's made by Google, it's about as official an Android watch as you're going to get. Right now, you can get $100 off retail price. $249 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is one of the best Android smartwatches thanks to its sleek premium design and tight integration with Android, and for this year's Amazon Prime Day, it's getting $100 shaved off its retail price down to $250. When we reviewed the Pixel Watch, we called it "an overpriced beauty," well, with this deal, it is no longer overpriced — just a beauty.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch?

The Google Pixel Watch is made by the people who make Android, so you are getting as close to the Android version of the Apple Watch as you get. We are talking about tight integration with Google Assistant and the ability to receive and interact with most incoming notifications. On top of all that, the Pixel Watch is just a unique, premium-looking smartwatch, with its seamless glass dome-like body without raised bezels or chunky buttons sticking out.

Personally, I really like using the Pixel Watch to track my fitness because it syncs with Fitbit's proven software and also has the ability to respond to WhatsApp messages directly on my wrist, whether via voice dictation or scribbling text on the watch's face. This sounds crazy, but being able to respond to a text message on the wrist is something many Android smartwatches made by third-party OEMs cannot do.

I also really like the circular design without protruding buttons, so when I am doing pushups, I am not accidentally triggering buttons with the back of my hand, which often happens on Samsung or Apple watches. So, don't sleep on this deal to get an excellent smartwatch that not only looks amazing but also is going to be an excellent sidekick to your health and wellness goals.