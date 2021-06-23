A 100W+ car charger is coming soon with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5

Back in 2020, Qualcomm announced Quick Charge 5.0, the company’s latest fast charging protocol. The Quick Charge 5.0 standard promises up to 100W charging speed, fast enough to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Unlike fast-charging solutions from the likes of OPPO and Xiaomi, Qualcomm’s fast charging solution is open to everyone, meaning any OEM or accessory maker can license the technology and implement it on their devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was the first smartphone to support Quick Charge 5.0 with 100W+ fast charging. Now it will soon be making its way to a car charger.

A brand called “Baseus” is working on a product named the “Hama Car Charger.” We spotted a low-resolution image of the device on Qualcomm’s website, along with a certification document uploaded to the site on June 21. Baseus is a Chinese company specializing in various affordable charging accessories, including car chargers, Qi wireless charging pads, power banks, cables, etc. As can be seen in the image, the charger will feature two USB Type C ports and a single USB A port.

Not much is known about the charger in question at this point, except that it will support Quick Charger 5.0 standard and offer up to 100W fast charging. So to get the most out of the charger, you’ll obviously need a device that’s Quick Charge 5.0 compatible. This, in turn, greatly narrows down its scope as not many phones on the market currently support Qualcomm’s 100W+ Quick Charge 5 technology.

But on the flip side, Quick Charge 5.0 is backward compatible, so it should work with previous standards (Quick Charge 4.0/3.0/2.0) as well — in theory, it should work with pretty much any phone that supports USB charging protocol. We don’t know when the Hama Car Charger will be hitting the market. Baseus has a pretty good presence worldwide. So when this charger does launch, it will most likely make its way to multiple markets, including the US, the UK, Europe, and India.