There are a lot of great USB-C cable options out there, but if you're looking for a cable that stands out from the rest, you've found it. This J&D cable is cheap, durable, and offers charging speeds up to 100W. That means with this one cable you'll be able to charge up all your favorite devices at maximum speed. Best of all, this 2-pack bundle only costs $5, making this one of the deals out right now.

What's great about the J&D USB-C 2-pack cable bundle?

One of the first things that's going to catch your attention with this cable is the right-angle connector. While a majority of cables come with a regular connection, a right-angle connector can be convenient and can also increase the longevity of the cable, minimizing extreme bends that could be harmful. Furthermore, if you're using your device in hand, this connector can keep the cable out of your way, leading to a much more enjoyable experience.

Of course, in addition to durability, you get speed, with this cable coming in with charging speeds that can reach up to 100W. While most smartphones in the United States don't go that high, there are a lot of laptops that require that kind of power, so this cable is suitable for those uses as well with support for up to 20V at 5A. In addition to lightning quick charging speeds, you will also be able to use this cable for data transfers as well.

For the most part, you're not going to be able to beat this price. You're getting two high-quality USB-C cables for just a touch over $5. Of course, you might be hesitant but at this price it's worth a shot.