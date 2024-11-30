Remember when processors had just two cores? I do and they weren't cheap. That's why this Cyber Monday deal on the impressively affordable AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is almost too good to be true. Although an older AM4 processor, this AMD chip is a fantastic pick for more affordable PC builds. So long as you can source an AM4 motherboard and some DDR4 RAM — both of which are still readily available from retailers — you're good to go! Rocking 6 cores and 12 threads, $108 is almost borderline stealing the CPU.

Why buy the AMD Ryzen 5 5600?

So, this older processor, why should you even consider buying one? If you're putting together a new PC soon for yourself or a loved one and are still considering which CPU to use, this deal makes it an easy choice. Let's start with the AM4 platform. It's mature enough that you can expect to enjoy smooth experiences with most motherboard vendors and stock should still be readily available. AMD keeps rolling out new chips for the AM4 platform, even though AM5 is presently available. This provides further upgrade paths from the AMD Ryzen 5 5600.

Inside the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 are 6 Zen 3 cores clocked to 3.5GHz with the ability to boost up to 4.4GHz. This may not sound like much compared to the most recent AMD and Intel CPUs that can sometimes surpass 6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz is nothing to snuff at. This processor has a TDP of just 65W, making it possible to save even more with this deal by using the included stock cooler. Unlike older stock coolers, the ones bundled with AMD Ryzen processors are good enough for gaming and more. This CPU also supports PCIe 4.0 so even the latest and greatest GPUs will work well with your AM4 setup.

$108 for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is a fantastic deal and one wort considering for a budget-friendly PC build.