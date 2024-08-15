Since its release in late 2021, Windows 11 has kept adding features through its many updates. Whether it's the upcoming version 24H2 or the numerous updates we've received over the past few years, there's a lot being added and changed in Windows as time goes on.

But for all those additions, Windows has also lost a few capabilities and features along the way. Old technology gets left behind all the time, and suffice it to say Windows 11 has a body count at this point. Let's take a look at all the features that Microsoft has deprecated or completely removed from Windows 11 (and in some cases, Windows 10) over the past few years. For features that aren't gone yet, being deprecated means there's a good chance they will be soon, so you have to be ready for when that happens.

12 Mail and Calendar

Say hello to the new Outlook, whether you like it or not

One of the more recent victims of Microsoft's strategy is the touch-friendly Mail and Calendar app that first appeared with Windows 10. It's been a part of Windows 11 since day one, but in September 2022, Microsoft confirmed that its web-based Outlook app would be replacing not only the classic desktop Outlook app, but also the Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

It's a tragic loss, too, considering the app took a long time to support features like multiple accounts and non-Microsoft email addresses. What's more the new Outlook app loses the touch-friendly gestures that made the Mail and Calendar apps work so well on Windows tablets. Mouse and keyboard users will probably be happy about this transition, though.

11 Tablet mode

Windows tablets aren't the same anymore

Close

For a few years, with Windows 8 and 10, Microsoft really wanted WIndows tablets to be a thing, especially with the introduction of the Surface. Windows 8 was designed for tablets first, and Windows 10 came with a dedicated tablet mode, which added a back button to the taskbar, changed the Start menu to take up the full screen, and made apps also open in full screen by default. It wasn't a perfect implementation, but with some effort, Windows could have been a great tablet OS.

Instead, Microsoft decided to get rid of tablet mode altogether with Windows 11. Sure, some things still tried to make the OS more touch-friendly, with some swipe gestures and enlarged menu options, but tablets were no longer the focus. That being said, Microsoft has since made some more enhancements, with even more touch-based gestures and a new UI for tablets where the taskbar collapses into a much smaller size while using an app, allowing you to take advantage of the entire screen. In some ways, Windows 11 is better for tablets than Windows 10 ever was, but it still feels like Microsoft is only giving it a half try.

Related How to use touch gestures on Windows 11 Touch gestures make using a Windows 11 tablet much more intuitive, but they're not very obvious. Here's everything you need to know.

10 Windows Timeline

Is it ever coming back?

Windows Timeline is another feature that never made the cut to Windows 11, and the writing was kind of on the wall already. Shortly before Windows 11 was released, Microsoft stopped supporting the ability to sync Timeline data across devices on personal Microsoft accounts, and last year, it stopped being supported for Microsoft Entra ID users, too. Now, Timeline data is only stored locally, and it's still only on Windows 10.

A spiritual successor of sorts to the Windows Timeline could be coming to Windows 11 in the form of Recall, a feature that's part of Copilot+ PCs. However, even this feature has been pulled back and it's not even available to Windows Insiders, with no official release date in sight. We can certainly hope.

9 Windows Speech Recognition

Replaced by Voice access

A relatively recent removal from Windows 11 is Windows speech recognition, an old feature that allowed you to control your PC using your voice. This is only a half discontinuation, though, because Speech Recognition was deprecated in December 2023, over a year after its successor, Voice access, was introduced. Voice access does pretty much everything Speech Recognition did, and then some, on top of having a much more modern UI.

Windows SPeech Recognition isn't completely gone yet, but it has been deprecated and could be removed in an upcoming release. In fact, we can no longer find it in preview builds of Windows 11 version 24H2.

8 Steps Recorder

Now you have to record videos

Steps Recorder is a feature designed to help users guide other users in doing certain things. Essentially, it would take screenshots of every interaction with your PC so they would be saved as steps. Windows 11 brought some big updates to the Snipping Tool, though, including the ability to record videos, meaning you have an easier way to share step-by-step guidance now.

That's why, in late 2023, Microsoft announced it was deprecating Steps Recorder. The feature is still present in Windows 11 version 24H2, but Microsoft has confirmed it intends to remove the feature from Windows altogether. If you ask us, recording videos is much better anyway.

7 Internet Explorer (and Microsoft Edge Legacy)

The true end of an era

Close

Internet Explorer is one of the most iconic browsers ever, and not exactly for good reasons. After dominating the market in the late 90s and early 2000s, Microsoft's browser developed a reputation for being slow, cluttered, and overall behind on the times, being significantly outpaced by rivals such as Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome. Internet Explorer was on the decline for years until in 2015, Microsoft replaced it with Edge.

Except Internet Explorer was still around for many more years as a backup. Windows 11 was the first time Microsoft shipped an operating system without Internet Explorer since its introduction, but even then, Windows 10 kept supporting Internet Explorer 11. The death of IE was dragged out for years, with multiple different phases to its discontinuation, finally culminating with its full removal in February 2023.