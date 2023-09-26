Hancony Surge Protector Power Strip $13 $27 Save $14 This power strip has a compact design and provides 12 connections, more than enough for all your devices. Right now, you can score this power strip for 52% off in this limited-time promotion. $13 at Amazon

You can never have enough plugs in your home or office, which is why having the right power strip is important. This 12-in-1 power strip ensures that you'll have more than enough plugs to accommodate all your devices. Best of all, this power strip gives you a variety of ways to plug in, with traditional outlets and USB ports.

Now, for a limited time, you can score an absolutely fantastic deal on this power strip, knocking 52% off. That means, you can grab this power strip on sale for just $13, which is an absolute bargain. As far as what you get, this power strip provides lots of plugs in an extremely compact size.

Furthermore, it also provides different angles to plug in with its three-sided design. In addition, you get wide 2.2-inch spacing between plugs, which means no matter how chunky your power plug is, it's going to fit. Of course, if you're not looking to plug in an adapter, you can always just go straight to USB, as this power strip has four USB-A ports that can provide up to 5V up to 2.4A max.

Naturally, this power strip does provide surge protection in the event that the receptacle experiences a power spike. Also, the power strip provides a sleek look thanks to its design and flat plug design. You also get durability thanks to the nylon wrapped cable that spans five feet in length. If you're looking to really hide this power strip, you can also mount it thanks to the mounting holes on the rear.

Overall, you're getting a really powerful power strip here that offers lots of connections and has great design and durability. And better still is that it can now be had for way below its standard retail price, coming in at 52% off for a limited time.