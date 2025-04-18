Over the past couple console generations, Sony has been rivaling Nintendo in terms of must-have first-party titles. From big-name hits like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to underrated gems like Returnal, the PlayStation 5 has welcomed exclusive banger after banger. They’ve consistently been in the running for end-of-year awards, and most recently Astro Bot won Game of the Year at the 2024 The Game Awards.

Sony has several high-profile exclusives in the pipeline, and we can’t wait to get our hands on them. Though “exclusives” aren’t so exclusive anymore (see: all the PS5 games Sony has released on PC and the Xbox titles making their way to the PS5 and Switch), for the purposes of this list, we’ll be calling something a “PlayStation” exclusive if it’s likely to come to the PS5 (or PS6!) before any other platform. Before games like Spider-Man and God of War Ragnarök came to PC, they were exclusive to Sony’s console for some time.