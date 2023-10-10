12-Plug Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf Use coupon code "KQIBJAJO" to save $11 $20 Save $9 This is the wall extender you need if you're constantly running out of space. It has 12 outlets and three USB ports. Furthermore, it even has a small shelf where you can rest items while they are charging. Right now, you can purchase this wall extender for just $11 during Prime Day. $11 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is now taking place, with deals on pretty much everything you can imagine. While big tickets items might be the focus, it's a good idea to also check out some accessories as well. Right now, by being a Prime member, you can score this 12-plug wall extender at a fantastic price. While the normal sale discounts it by 40%, you can take additional off by using coupon code "KQIBJAJO" that will bring it down to just $11.

What's great about this 12-plug wall extender?

Well, perhaps the most important thing here is the 12 outlets that you get, with three located on the right side, another three on left side, and six on the front face. That means, if your plug arrangement is good, you can plug up to 12 devices into this one extender. Of course, this extender takes things a bit further by having two USB-ports and one USB-C port.

When it comes to the three ports, you get a maximum output of 5V at 3.1A total with the USB-C port alone supporting up to 5V at 3A. What makes this device unique is the shelf system on the top portion of the extender. This allows users to place items on the top while charging. While most will place devices, the brand advertises this for use in the bathroom, which means you can store your shaver on top of this while charging.

As far as reviews go, they're pretty good, so you should expect great quality. And when it comes to pricing, you really won't find a better deal on a wall extender with this many plugs. Just make sure to pop in the code "KQIBJAJO" during check out to drop the price to $11.