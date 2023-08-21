Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

As a fully-grown adult, let me promise you one thing — nothing will replace the joy of going back to school with a bunch of new gadgets. Not only do you get to meet all of your buddies for the new school year, but you get to show off all the cool electronics you picked up during the break. But they don’t have to be shiny, useless trinkets — we’ve compiled a list of the coolest must-have items that are both functional and incredibly cool. On this list, we have all kinds of interesting bits of tech, like the Shargeek Retro 67W charger or the equally cool Shargeek Storm 2 power bank. But that’s not all; we’ve also added stuff like the trendiest true wireless buds to a high-tech backpack to power banks and chargers that will not only help you stand out but also be prepared for what the school year may have in store. Dive right in!

  • Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger
    Shargeek Retro 67W GaN Charger
    Editor's choice
    

    The pixelated display on the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN charger will take you right back to the 80s with its signature green hue. While there are no USB-A ports, you get three USB-C ports each of which can hit a max output of 67W. The charger features Shargeek's Active Protecting System 3.0, protecting your devices from voltage and current issues.

    
  • 8Bitdo N30 wireless-mouse
    8Bitdo N30 Wireless Mouse
    Retro gaming pick

    If you’re looking for a cool mouse, look no further. If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s design aesthetic, you’ll love this mouse. The 8Bitdo N30 2.4Ghz wireless mouse works with both Windows and macOS and even features a D-pad controller on the side. You get two rubber buttons on the front for left and right clicks.

    
  • Sharkgeek Storm 2 power bank on transparent background.
    Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank
    Futuristic pick

    The price tag on this power bank may seem like overkill to some, but we’re huge fans of this 25,600mAh battery pack. The Storm 2 features a colorful IPS display that gives you useful battery stats and its see-through design adds to the appeal. You get a single USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC barrel connector on this power bank.

    
  • Targus Hyperpack Pro backpack
    Targus Hyperpack Pro
    Style pick

    You definitely need a backpack for school, so why not get one that works with Apple’s Find My app? That’s right, the Targus Hyperpack Pro is a slick-looking backpack that you can register on your Find My network, so you can trace it with ease if you ever misplace it. This IPX4-rated bag also features lots of hidden compartments and is made from 1260D Cordura Nylon.

    
  • HOU keyboard case for the iPad pro 11-inch
    HOU Slim Keyboard Case for 11-Inch iPad Pro
    Functional pick
    

    Now, this one may not necessarily be “cool,” but if you want a keyboard case for your iPad and don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket buying official Apple gear, then the HOU Slim Keyboard Case is exactly what you need. It’s almost a copy of the Magic Keyboard from Apple and offers almost all the same features. We particularly loved that you get 7 backlight color options to choose from.

    
  • JBL Flip 6
    JBL Flip 6
    Party pick
    

    The JBL Flip 6 is the latest in the Flip series and this Bluetooth speaker packs a serious punch. It also pairs with other JBL speakers using PartyBoost technology, is totally waterproof, and is the ideal companion for both pool parties or when you want to just chill in your room and listen to some lo-fi.

    
  • anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Best portable accessory

    Running out of ports is one issue you will definitely face unless you own a USB hub. The Anker USB-C hub is perfect for school use, as it comes with ample ports and is compact as well. This media hub supports 5 Gbps transfer speeds, 4k@30Hz through its HDMI port, and has a microSD card slot, besides two USB 3.0 slots.

    
  • ihao 3-in-1 charging cable
    IHAO 3-in-1 Multi-Connector Charger Cable
    RGB pick

    If you’re a fan of RGB lighting and want a cable that can do the same, then you should definitely pick up the IHAO 3-in-1 cable for your smartphone. The visual effect of the light pulses running through the cable looks very cool and you can pick from various color options. And since it has three different connectors on one end, you can use it to charge different smartphones.

    
  • New_Project__8___1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech MX Keys S
    Sleek pick

    Want a keyboard that means business? The Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard is a membrane keyboard that looks straight out of the Matrix movie franchise. This silent keyboard can be charged by USB-C and can work with all types of laptops — Chromebooks, PCs, Macs, and Linux machines. And the best part? The keys are backlit.

    
  • Gravastar Alpha 65W USB-C charger
    Gravastar Alpha 65W USB-C Charger
    Fun pick
    

    Honestly, one look at this charger should be enough reason to buy it. This 65W USB-C charger from Gravastar is compatible with QC 3.0, PD 3.0, PPS, SCP, and AFC, among other protocols. This cute charger will also protect your electronics from overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit situations. You get two USB-C ports and a Type-A port on this GaN charger.

    
  • Nothing Ear 2 Wireless Earbuds
    Nothing Ear 2
    Best value

    Nothing has proved that its wireless buds aren’t just a gimmick with the first version, and now you have the new and improved Nothing Ear 2 Wireless Earbuds. These noise-canceling in-ears offer excellent value for the price and have better battery life than their predecessors. Also, that see-through design is so eye-catching!

    
  • Ucomx 3-in-1 wireless charger on transparent background.
    Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless Charger
    Convenient pick

    If there’s one thing we love about the UCOMX Nano 3- in-1 Wireless Charger, it’s the design. It can be laid out flat, or in the shape of a pyramid, depending on your preference. This foldable charger also comes with protection against short circuits, overcurrents, and overcharging. Another great feature is that once it’s folded up, this charger takes up very little space, barely half the size of your iPhone.

    

Our favorite back-to-school accessories

While the list above is massive, we definitely have our favorites. Right at the top of our list would be the Shargeek Storm 2 — let’s be honest, this thing is too cool for school. The transparent body, the tiny LED display, the PCB boards, and its components — this device is a visual delight. A close second would be the Gravastar Alpha 65 because who doesn’t love Wall-E on "beast-mode" that also doubles as a fast charger? A special shout-out to the Retro 67W charger from Shargeek — we love this retro look so much it’s puzzling that there aren’t more gadgets out there with a retro theme.