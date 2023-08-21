As a fully-grown adult, let me promise you one thing — nothing will replace the joy of going back to school with a bunch of new gadgets. Not only do you get to meet all of your buddies for the new school year, but you get to show off all the cool electronics you picked up during the break. But they don’t have to be shiny, useless trinkets — we’ve compiled a list of the coolest must-have items that are both functional and incredibly cool. On this list, we have all kinds of interesting bits of tech, like the Shargeek Retro 67W charger or the equally cool Shargeek Storm 2 power bank. But that’s not all; we’ve also added stuff like the trendiest true wireless buds to a high-tech backpack to power banks and chargers that will not only help you stand out but also be prepared for what the school year may have in store. Dive right in!
Shargeek Retro 67W GaN ChargerEditor's choice
8Bitdo N30 Wireless MouseRetro gaming pick
Shargeek Storm 2 Power BankFuturistic pick
Targus Hyperpack ProStyle pick
HOU Slim Keyboard Case for 11-Inch iPad ProFunctional pick
-
Shargeek Retro 67W GaN ChargerEditor's choice$60 $70 Save $10
The pixelated display on the Shargeek Retro 67W GaN charger will take you right back to the 80s with its signature green hue. While there are no USB-A ports, you get three USB-C ports each of which can hit a max output of 67W. The charger features Shargeek's Active Protecting System 3.0, protecting your devices from voltage and current issues.
-
8Bitdo N30 Wireless MouseRetro gaming pick
If you’re looking for a cool mouse, look no further. If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s design aesthetic, you’ll love this mouse. The 8Bitdo N30 2.4Ghz wireless mouse works with both Windows and macOS and even features a D-pad controller on the side. You get two rubber buttons on the front for left and right clicks.
-
Shargeek Storm 2 Power BankFuturistic pick
The price tag on this power bank may seem like overkill to some, but we’re huge fans of this 25,600mAh battery pack. The Storm 2 features a colorful IPS display that gives you useful battery stats and its see-through design adds to the appeal. You get a single USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and a DC barrel connector on this power bank.
-
Targus Hyperpack ProStyle pick
You definitely need a backpack for school, so why not get one that works with Apple’s Find My app? That’s right, the Targus Hyperpack Pro is a slick-looking backpack that you can register on your Find My network, so you can trace it with ease if you ever misplace it. This IPX4-rated bag also features lots of hidden compartments and is made from 1260D Cordura Nylon.
-
HOU Slim Keyboard Case for 11-Inch iPad ProFunctional pick$100 $120 Save $20
Now, this one may not necessarily be “cool,” but if you want a keyboard case for your iPad and don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket buying official Apple gear, then the HOU Slim Keyboard Case is exactly what you need. It’s almost a copy of the Magic Keyboard from Apple and offers almost all the same features. We particularly loved that you get 7 backlight color options to choose from.
-
JBL Flip 6Party pick$90 $130 Save $40
The JBL Flip 6 is the latest in the Flip series and this Bluetooth speaker packs a serious punch. It also pairs with other JBL speakers using PartyBoost technology, is totally waterproof, and is the ideal companion for both pool parties or when you want to just chill in your room and listen to some lo-fi.
-
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C HubBest portable accessory
Running out of ports is one issue you will definitely face unless you own a USB hub. The Anker USB-C hub is perfect for school use, as it comes with ample ports and is compact as well. This media hub supports 5 Gbps transfer speeds, 4k@30Hz through its HDMI port, and has a microSD card slot, besides two USB 3.0 slots.
-
IHAO 3-in-1 Multi-Connector Charger CableRGB pick
If you’re a fan of RGB lighting and want a cable that can do the same, then you should definitely pick up the IHAO 3-in-1 cable for your smartphone. The visual effect of the light pulses running through the cable looks very cool and you can pick from various color options. And since it has three different connectors on one end, you can use it to charge different smartphones.
-
Logitech MX Keys SSleek pick
Want a keyboard that means business? The Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard is a membrane keyboard that looks straight out of the Matrix movie franchise. This silent keyboard can be charged by USB-C and can work with all types of laptops — Chromebooks, PCs, Macs, and Linux machines. And the best part? The keys are backlit.
-
Gravastar Alpha 65W USB-C ChargerFun pick$42 $60 Save $18
Honestly, one look at this charger should be enough reason to buy it. This 65W USB-C charger from Gravastar is compatible with QC 3.0, PD 3.0, PPS, SCP, and AFC, among other protocols. This cute charger will also protect your electronics from overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit situations. You get two USB-C ports and a Type-A port on this GaN charger.
-
Nothing Ear 2Best value
Nothing has proved that its wireless buds aren’t just a gimmick with the first version, and now you have the new and improved Nothing Ear 2 Wireless Earbuds. These noise-canceling in-ears offer excellent value for the price and have better battery life than their predecessors. Also, that see-through design is so eye-catching!
-
Ucomx Nano 3-in-1 Wireless ChargerConvenient pick
If there’s one thing we love about the UCOMX Nano 3- in-1 Wireless Charger, it’s the design. It can be laid out flat, or in the shape of a pyramid, depending on your preference. This foldable charger also comes with protection against short circuits, overcurrents, and overcharging. Another great feature is that once it’s folded up, this charger takes up very little space, barely half the size of your iPhone.
Our favorite back-to-school accessories
While the list above is massive, we definitely have our favorites. Right at the top of our list would be the Shargeek Storm 2 — let’s be honest, this thing is too cool for school. The transparent body, the tiny LED display, the PCB boards, and its components — this device is a visual delight. A close second would be the Gravastar Alpha 65 because who doesn’t love Wall-E on "beast-mode" that also doubles as a fast charger? A special shout-out to the Retro 67W charger from Shargeek — we love this retro look so much it’s puzzling that there aren’t more gadgets out there with a retro theme.