As a fully-grown adult, let me promise you one thing — nothing will replace the joy of going back to school with a bunch of new gadgets. Not only do you get to meet all of your buddies for the new school year, but you get to show off all the cool electronics you picked up during the break. But they don’t have to be shiny, useless trinkets — we’ve compiled a list of the coolest must-have items that are both functional and incredibly cool. On this list, we have all kinds of interesting bits of tech, like the Shargeek Retro 67W charger or the equally cool Shargeek Storm 2 power bank. But that’s not all; we’ve also added stuff like the trendiest true wireless buds to a high-tech backpack to power banks and chargers that will not only help you stand out but also be prepared for what the school year may have in store. Dive right in!