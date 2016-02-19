WallFlix Brings Smooth HD Videos to Your Wallpaper, Now Lets You Add Yours

We’re always on the lookout for apps made by active XDA community members! If you’ve made such an app, let us know by contacting any portal writer.

We’ve featured VidWall by XDA Senior Member Flyview in the beginning of the year, but the recent updates have added several improvements and new features. Now called WallFlix, this app still aims to provide you with a collection of HD videos to use as smooth, live wallpapers.

While live wallpaper apps are not a novel concept, WallFlix distinguishes itself by offering high quality and more lengthy videos instead of shorter loops. All wallpapers also come in two versions: one optimized for portrait orientation, the other for landscape orientation. This means that whichever video you pick will fill your screen regardless of the orientation. If you only use one orientation for your launcher, an option is provided to disable fetching portrait or landscape versions in order to save bandwidth.

WallFlix currently comes with 13 free and 8 paid wallpapers, though a recent update has also added the ability to use your own videos as live wallpapers for a small fee (sadly). If you want to support the developer, you can purchase that option or subscribe to gain access to all paid wallpapers. A new feature also lets you shuffle through the downloaded wallpapers, either at fixed intervals of time or by single, double or triple tapping your home screen.