14-inch Triple Laptop Screen Extender $200 $320 Save $120 A clean and simple way to extend your current laptop screen setup. This kit includes two 14-inch monitors and is now priced at just $200. $200 at Amazon

There are lots of great monitors that you can buy, but if you're looking for something portable that you can take with you on the go, your options become a little more limited. And while there are some great portable monitor options, if you're looking for something that goes beyond just a single screen, a dual monitor setup like the one from Apildella is going to be the way to go.

While this setup usually costs $320, it can now be had for much less, with a 38% discount that drops it down to just $200 for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this product, which makes it the perfect time to buy. So grab it now while you still can with this early Black Friday deal because it won't be around for long.

What's great about this dual monitor setup?

This is the perfect setup for laptops and is compatible with Windows, Chrome, and macOS laptops. You get two 14-inch 1080p screens with HDR that provide excellent colors and contrast. Plus, you can attach this to your laptop in a number of different ways, using either USB-C or HDMI.

For the most part, this is going to be a great accessory for someone that needs the extra screen real estate. And most importantly, it's relatively portable, which means it's easy to take with you wherever you go. The setup is also easy as well, with special brackets that allow it to remain sturdy when attached to a laptop.

Now, you might have some concerns since the company that makes this, Apildella, is not all that well known. But this product does have a pretty good rating on Amazon, and if that doesn't make you feel confident, maybe the one-year replacement guarantee will.

For the most part, we think the convenience that this product brings is well worth it for someone that needs that added screen space while working on the go. Of course, you can always go with a single display addition as well but in some cases you'll be paying the same price.