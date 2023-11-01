nsignia 140W 4-Port USB and USB-C Desktop Charger Kit $55 $120 Save $65 This charger from Insignia provides up to 140W of power, making it the perfect companion for laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. While this charger typically costs $120, right now, it's being discounted by $65 for a limited time. $55 at Best Buy

The charger that comes with your tablet or smartphone is fine, but it's not going to be the best possible option if you're looking to charge up quickly. With that said, if you've been looking for a charger that can handle all of your products, all at once, then this 140W charger is going to be for you.

The Insignia 140W charging station not only comes with an AC outlet, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports — it also comes with a braided USB-C cable that can handle some adds some extra value. With that said, some of the best PD chargers on the market can cost quite a bit, but this model is now just $55 for a limited time.

The Insignia 140W charging station is the perfect accessory if you're looking to de-clutter. This charger can provide up to 140W of charge, which is more than enough for most laptops, tablets, and smartphones. As stated before, this charger has two USB-A ports that can charge up to 12W, and two USB-C ports that can charge up to 140W.

When it comes to the design, you can plug this in directly to your wall, or have it on your desk thanks to an included six-foot extension cable. For the most part, you're not really going to find something as powerful, and at such a low price. If you're going to be charging at fast speeds constantly, just make sure to grab some proper USB cables to maximize this charger and its capabilities.