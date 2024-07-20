Key Takeaways Explore the hidden Windows 11 features like voice typing with automatic punctuation for a flawless experience.

Ever since its introduction, Microsoft has steadily improved Windows 11 with frequent updates. Aside from obvious changes like Snap layouts, virtual desktops, a new centered Start menu, and other visual tweaks, there lies a treasure trove of hidden Windows 11 features waiting to be discovered. Whether you use a gaming laptop or a custom PC, explore these lesser-known Windows 11 functionalities to enhance your productivity and overall experience.

15 Voice typing with automatic punctuation

Most Windows 11 users are already familiar with voice typing launcher (Windows + H). If you frequently use it, make sure to enable automatic punctuation for a flawless experience.

Press Windows + H keys to open Voice typing and select Settings. Enable Automatic punctuation.

14 Use Dynamic Lighting

A growing number of devices come with RGB lighting. Thanks to Dynamic Lighting in Windows 11, you don’t need to rely on proprietary solutions to manage the RGB dance. Manufacturers can simply use the open HID LampArray standard and let users tweak RGB lighting right from Windows Settings. Microsoft has partnered with leading companies for this, including Acer, Asus, Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries, and Twinkly.

Open Windows Settings and head to Personalization. Select Dynamic Lighting. You can tweak brightness, effects, and make other changes.

13 Live Pomodoro timer for your tasks

If you use the Pomodoro technique to get through your time-sensitive tasks, use the default timer that’s part of Focus session.

Open the Clock app on Windows. Go to Focus sessions. Enter time, add breaks if you want, and click Start focus session. You can select the Keep on top icon to visibly retain the live timer in a small window in the forefront.

12 Access the old context menu

Many Windows 11 users still prefer the old context menu for its rich functionality. If you are among them, use this neat trick to access the old context menu directly. Select an image or file, press the Shift key and right-click on it to open your familiar menu.

11 Automatically add a border to each screenshot

Do you frequently add borders (strokes) to your Windows screenshots? Instead of using third-party apps or web tools, tweak Snipping Tool settings to get the job done.

Open Snipping Tool and head to Settings. Enable and expand the Add border to each screenshot. Pick a color, adjust thickness, and you are good to go.

From now on, the system automatically applies a border to all your screenshots.

10 Enjoy a superior search experience

When your laptop is plugged in, Windows uses the Enhanced search by default to dig through your entire PC. This can be time-consuming, so you can always switch to a traditional classic approach to more quickly find your documents, pictures, and folders.

Open Windows Settings and go to the Privacy & security > Searching Windows. Select the radio button beside Classic.

9 Enable Spatial sound

Spatial sound in Windows delivers an immersive experience that simulates realistic 3D sound on compatible devices. It’s disabled by default. Here’s how to switch it on.

Navigate to Windows Settings (press the Windows + I keys). Go to System > Sound > All sound devices. Pick your preferred audio output device. Select Windows Sonic for Headphones under the Spatial sound menu.

8 Tweak advanced trackpad gestures

If you have one of the Windows 11 laptops with Precision touchpad, you can tweak three-finger and four-finger gestures from the Settings menu.

Launch Windows Settings and go to Bluetooth & devices. Select Touchpad and open Advanced gestures. You can configure three-finger and four-finger gestures.

For example, I have tweaked the four-finger swipe-down gesture to minimize all the windows.

7 Enable Live Captions

If you frequently stream video files in non-native languages, try out Windows 11’s live captions. There is a slight delay, but it shouldn’t hamper your overall experience.

Press the Windows key and search for Live Captions. Hit Enter. Select Yes, continue. Pick your language. You can change text style and its position from the Settings menu.

6 Use Notepad tabs

Windows Notepad received a major makeover recently. It now supports tabs where you can press Ctrl + T to open new tabs and switch between different text files seamlessly.

5 Show seconds in the system tray clock

If you are specific about tracking time on your PC, enable seconds in the system tray clock. Do note that it uses more power. Let’s see how to switch it on.

Press the Windows + I keys to open Settings. Head to the Personalization > Taskbar. Click the checkmark beside Show seconds in system tray clock.

4 Enable and tweak Storage Sense

Storage Sense is a neat utility to free up space on your device automatically. Make sure to enable and adjust it per your preferences.

Go to Windows Settings > System > Storage. Enable Storage Sense and select it. You can configure cleanup schedules and manage your locally available cloud content from OneDrive, iCloud, and Google Drive.

3 Enable Dynamic lock

Dynamic Lock allows Windows to lock your device when you are away automatically.

Open Windows Settings and head to Accounts > Sign-in options. Expand Dynamic lock and enable it.

2 Perform math equations in the search bar

Like the Spotlight Search on Mac, the default Search menu on Windows 11 supports basic math equations. It is integrated with the Calculator app and does normal calculations in no time. Just press the Windows key, type your equation, and see the answer in real time.

1 Shake to minimize app windows

This is another neat multitasking feature hidden in Windows Settings. When enabled, you can press the app title bar and shake it to minimize other apps running in the background. Let’s enable it.

Open Windows Settings and go to the System > Multitasking. Enable the Title bar window shake toggle.

Now, open any app, hover the cursor on the title bar and shake it. All the other apps will minimize automatically and free up the desktop space in no time.

Unveiling the best-kept Windows 11 secrets

From secret shortcuts to powerful tools, Windows 11 is jam-packed with hidden gems to transform the way you work. What are you waiting for? Pick a few to try today! Whether you are a seasoned Windows user or a newcomer, master these tricks to unlock the full potential of your operating system in no time.

