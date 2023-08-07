Apple MacBook Air (2023) $1099 $1299 Save $200 Launched earlier this year, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the fastest, thinnest, and most efficient laptops in its category. It is also available in a number of color options, including Silver, Midnight, Space Gray and Starlight. $1099 at Amazon

Even if you missed all the great deals during last month's Amazon Prime Day, you can still find some fantastic discounts on a range of products, meaning it's still a great time to save some money. One of the best deals available right now is on the 15-inch MacBook Air that Apple launched the earlier this year at $1,299. It's currently available on Amazon for just $1,099, which is a flat $200 off its regular list price.

At its launch event, Apple described the 15-inch MacBook Air as "the world's best 15-inch laptop." It is powered by Apple's in-house M2 chip, which comprises an eight-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. It is just 11.5mm thick, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, at least according to Apple's marketing material. The device weighs just over three pounds and has 2x USB-C ports with support for up to a 6K 60Hz external display.

Other hardware features include a 15.3-inch LED-backlit IPS screen with 2880 x 1864 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness. In addition, there's a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam, three microphones and six speakers with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. It also has MagSafe support, which is missing in the most affordable MacBook Pro model.

Why buy the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air?

Apart from being the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, the new MacBook Air is also up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air, according to Apple. The company also claims that it would deliver up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge. If that's not enough to convince you, Apple also says that the new model is 25 percent brighter, 40 percent thinner, and twice as fast as an unspecified "best-selling" 15-inch Intel Core i7 Windows laptop. The device was launched with macOS Ventura, but will be updated to macOS Sonoma this fall.

Meanwhile, if you're in the market for a MacBook but are looking for something even cheaper, you can get either the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air that's currently available for $949 at Best Buy and B&H, or the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air that can be picked up for just $750. So whatever your budget is, you can get yourself a shiny new MacBook at an amazing price if you act right now.

Apple MacBook Air M2 $949 $1099 Save $150 The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip for long battery life that will blow you away. $949 at Best Buy $949 at B&H