MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1049 $1299 Save $250 Apple's 15-inch laptop is thin, light, and powerful. Right now, you can score this laptop for $250 less in this Black Friday deal. $1049 at Best Buy

With Black Friday right around the corner, we've started to see some excellent deals on laptops and Apple products. And if you've been on the lookout for a new MacBook, you've come to the right place, as we've uncovered an excellent deal on the 15-inch MacBook Air that knocks $250.

This MacBook Air comes packed with Apple's M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The aforementioned 15-inch display is fantastic, with up to 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for impressive colors. Not only do things look good, but they sound good too, with the laptop's six-speaker sound system producing robust audio.

The laptop also has a 1080p webcam and a three-microphone array that delivers crisp video and audio for video calls. When it comes to connectivity, you get MagSafe 3 for fast charging, along with two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for Wi-Fi 6. Best of all, you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch model $949 $1099 Save $150 The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip for long battery life that will blow you away. $949 at Best Buy

Those looking for something more compact will be happy to know that Best Buy is also discounting the 13-inch MacBook Air, knocking $150 off for a limited time. The 13-inch variant is also powered by Apple's M2 processor and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For the most part, you're getting everything you'd get with the 15-inch model, just in a smaller package.

With that said, regardless of which one you choose, you're going to be getting a great laptop. Just be sure to pick one up before the promotion ends. Best Buy's Black Friday sale is only around for a limited time.