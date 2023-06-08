MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1250 $1299 Save $49 For a limited time, get $50 off the price of the new 15-inch MacBook Air. $1250 at Amazon

Apple recently launched its 15-inch MacBook Air during WWDC23, and it might become one of the best Macs ever released. The laptop has a large 15-inch screen, plenty of power, and comes in at just a touch over three pounds. While pre-orders for the laptop are already underway, for those interested, we've found a great deal that knocks $50 off the device's retail price. That means you'll be able to have it in your hands on day one and feel good knowing you paid less than MSRP.

What's great about Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air?

The MacBook Air is a sleek laptop that weighs just a little over three pounds and is powered by Apple's impressive M2 processor. The base model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the higher model will come with 512GB of internal storage. It has a beautiful 15-inch Liquid Retina display and can provide up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop has two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MagSafe charging port.

Why buy Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air?

If you're looking for a sleek, slim, and lightweight laptop with tons of power under the hood, the 15-inch MacBook Air is going to be for you. While there are plenty of other great lightweight laptops, this is the only M-series-powered 15-inch model that runs macOS. In addition, you'll be able to grab the discounted laptop in two colors, Silver and Midnight. Those that opt for the 256GB model can expect to pay $1,250, while the 512GB model will set you back $1,450. Regardless, you'll be saving $50 with this deal, so don't forget to grab yourself a brand-new laptop case.