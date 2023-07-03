MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1200 $1300 Save $100 Apple's latest MacBook Air model comes with a 15-inch screen and is powered by the company's powerful M2 chip. $1200 at Amazon

We're hitting the peak of summer, and the deals are just getting hotter and hotter ahead of Prime Day 2023. If you've been looking to grab a new Apple laptop, we've found quite a special deal for you. For a limited time, you can get $100 off Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air and there are also plenty of great deals on cases too.

What's great about the 15-inch MacBook Air?

There's a lot to love about this laptop, with its main draw being that it's thin, light, and also extremely powerful. You also get a design that looks modern and sleek, and it's built using quality materials like aluminum and glass. It's powered by Apple's M2 processor that features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8GB RAM. When it comes to storage space, this model comes with 256GB, which should be plenty enough for most people.

In addition to having lots of power, the laptop is also quite efficient, providing up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. There are also small features here and there that really elevate the experience like the laptop's fanless design that allows it to run completely silent no matter the tasks. It also has six speakers for robust sound and support for Spatial Audio.

Why buy Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air?

Apple products rarely see a discount, especially on products that just launched. The 15-inch MacBook Air was announced in June, and a month later, this phenomenal deal is knocking $100 off its retail price. The laptop is slim and powerful, which makes it one of the best Macs in the company's lineup.

Best of all, although it comes with a one-year warranty, you can still purchase Apple Care extended warranty for this product, even if it wasn't purchased from Apple directly. If you're interested, be sure to grab this deal quickly, because you won't find a better price.