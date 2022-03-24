Apple could be working on a 15-inch MacBook Air for next year

Apple has been slowly transitioning from Intel processors to its own silicon on the Mac lineup. At this point, most Mac models on sale include one of the M1 chips — M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, or the all-new M1 Ultra. And as the Cupertino tech giant implements these internal changes, it also has been refreshing the external builds of some models. For example, the iMac got a complete redesign that introduces a more modern chassis that is available in plenty of vivid colors. The company has also introduced a notched display on some MacBook Pro models when it overhauled their exterior a few months ago. Now — according to a report — Apple could be working on releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air and a larger entry-level iPad next year.

According to a Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report and other details Ross Young has shared with 9to5Mac, Apple could be working on a MacBook Air with a display size that is around 15 inches. This new Mac could potentially land as soon as 2023 and might introduce a redesign for the exterior build, too. Previous rumors point at the possibility of Apple bringing the colorful iMac finishes to the MacBook Air as well.

Apart from the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple could also be working on a larger entry-level iPad for next year. The budget iPad is the only model that hasn’t received a recent overhaul in the lineup. So the company could be going for a bigger screen and potentially thinner bezels and other design changes. Apple usually refreshes this model during its Fall event, so we might see this rumored product in about a year and a half.

Source: Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)

Via: 9to5Mac