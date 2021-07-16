You can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history in the Google App for iOS

Google is finally beginning to roll out a new privacy-oriented feature that will allow you to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history on mobile. The feature was announced at this year’s Google I/O, and it’s now rolling out to the Google app on iOS. It’s not available on Android yet, but Google says it will be coming to the platform later this year.

In a blog post announcing the rollout, Google reaffirmed its commitment to search privacy. The company says that it is “deeply committed to making sure” that you can use Google Search to make important decisions and find information “safely and with the privacy you expect.” Google says that web and app activity is only used for personalizing experiences and that you can view and delete the search history any time you want. You can also enable extra verification to view your account activity if you share a device with someone else. Enabling the setting means you’ll need to provide additional information to view it, like a password or two-factor authentication.

Google also mentions that you can auto-delete your search history every 3, 18, or 36 months. It’s actually a feature that launched in 2019, and new accounts made after June 2020 automatically had auto-delete switched on by default. If your account is older, though, you’ll need to enable that option manually. Being able to delete the last 15 minutes of searches has a lot of uses — from wanting to hide those dumb questions you needed to ask the internet to just wanting to hide a few private searches. The feature will roll out to Android later on in the year, but it’s admittedly a little bit weird that the feature is rolling out on iOS first, ahead of Android.