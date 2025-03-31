Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC $170 $200 Save $30 $170 at Amazon

We're big fans of mini PCs here at XDA, so when we heard that one was on discount for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, we knew we had to cover it. The Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC is a great entry, either as your first model or if you're already a huge fan of the form factor.

While you can score 15% off this nice little piece, you're going to have to act quickly. The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends when April 1st comes around, so you don't have much time to save money on this excellent little piece.

Why you should grab the Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC

The Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC's biggest forte is its value for money. People who grab this PC for themselves note that you get a lot of good hardware for the asking price. Remember, this is before the Kamrui then went on a 15% discount, which really emphasises just how good of a pickup this mini PC is while it's on sale.

So, why is it wooing people? Well, under the hood, you'll find a 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake N95, which means you'll have nippy performance compared to other mini PCs. You'll also get 16 GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but if that's not enough, you can add your own 2.5'' SSD and boost that up to 2 TB. It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, an Ethernet port, and four total USB ports: two USB 2.0, and two USB 3.0. It can even output at a max resolution of ‎4096x2160, which is fantastic for such a small device.

If you want to grab your own, you can snap one up for 15% off its usual $199.99 asking price, knocking it down to $169.99. However, you have to act quick, as the deal will vanish into thin air by the time the day is over.