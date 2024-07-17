SanDisk 1.5TB microSD card $84 $150 Save $66 This microSD card features an impressive 1.5TB of storage space and also comes with a USB adapter. The card is perfect for devices like the Steam Deck, and can also be used with tablets and smartphones as well. During Prime Day, this card is seeing a 44% discount, making it an extremely affordable way to add storage to any compatible device. $84 at Amazon

Prime Day is finally here and, as you might expect, there are tons of great deals on some of our favorite smartphones, SSDs, laptops, and so much more. Of course, there's too much to realistically list it all, but one that really stood out is this 1.5TB microSD card that's now just $84.

Yes, you read that right, 1.5TB of microSD storage for just $84. That's 44% off its original retail price, which means, if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, tablet, or smartphone — then now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about this SanDisk microSD card?

Now we've already talked about the storage size and price, so let's go ahead and dive into the details of this card to see if it's right for you. As far as this card goes, you're going to get pretty decent performance, with SanDisk claiming that it can achieve sequential read speeds up to 150MB/s. It also has A1-rated performance, which means it's optimized for loading apps, which is great if you're thinking about using it for phones, consoles, tablets or even laptops.

While you can use this card for other purposes, you'll want to be aware of the card's limitations, especially when it comes to high performance devices. So, if you're looking to use this for your 4K video camera, chances are, you may not be able to achieve the highest recording settings by using this card. Of course, every device is different, so we recommend consulting the product's manual to see what would be best.

As far as what comes with this product, you get the card and USB adapter. But the main selling point here is that it's a lot of storage space in an extremely compact size and perfect for certain applications. So, if this sounds like what you need, grab it while you can, because we know for sure that this deal won't last long. And if you need more storage that's a little bit faster, you can always go with portable SSDs instead.