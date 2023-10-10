Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing with tons of great deals, but it’s not the only retailer with sales today. Getting in on the hype, Walmart has a selection of deals for its Deals Holiday Kickoff, and there are some excellent savings to be had. Walmart has a wide range of products on sale from its entire catalog, but some of its best deals are on electronics, and we’ve rounded up some of the best.

Laptop Holiday Kickoff deals

Like some of the best laptops, Walmart’s laptop deals come in a wide range of configurations so whether you need something powerful for work or just want enough power to browse the web without bogging down, you can find a deal. Lenovo’s Ideapad 3 is a strong mid-range pick with a powerful Ryzen R7 5700U and 8GB of RAM. The Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop is a more premium option with a powerful 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen R7 5800H and an OLED display.

There’s even a gaming laptop with a solid 8GB RTX 4060 GPU from MSI for the gamer looking for a few extra frames in Counter Strike 2 or Baldur’s Gate. This laptop has 16GB of RAM with an Intel Core i7 12650H with 6 performance and 4 efficient cores. Finally, a 144Hz PS 15.6-inch display puts all of that power to good use.

MSI Sword 15 MSI Sword 15 $899 $1099 Save $200 This laptop is equipped for gaming with a Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 4060 8GB GPU. The 15/6-inch display runs at 144Hz for lightning-fast response times. $899 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 $399 $720 Save $321 This 14-inch laptop has plenty of power for everyday usage with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U and 8GB RAM. The 1080p display is sharp enough to easily read documents, and the 512GB SSD givesyou plenty of room for pictures, videos, and apps. $399 at Walmart

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) $549 $699 Save $150 Get higher performance with the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 5800U CPU and 16GB of RAM. This model also comes with an OLED panel for more vibrant colors and HDR support. $549 at Walmart

If these picks aren’t quite right, you’ve still got some options like a touchscreen Ideapad from Lenovo, a massive 17.3-inch screen from HP. You could even get one with a newer Ryzen 5 7520U CPU with AMD Graphics if you want to be on the latest CPU generation.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 $449 $548 Save $99 The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is equipped with a Ryzen 5 5700U, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a touchscreen display. $449 at Walmart

Source: Walmart HP 15.6" FHD Laptop $399 $449 Save $50 Equipped with a Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. $399 at Walmart

Source: Walmart HP 17.3" FHD Notebook Equipped with a Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. $424 at Walmart

Tablet Holiday Kickoff deals

Apple’s iPads last a long time with consistent software updates and plenty of power with Apple’s SoCs. You’ll also benefit from Apple’s massive catalog of apps and games. The 10th-generation 10.9-inch iPad isn’t the latest model, but is still plenty powerful for most people browsing the web, scrolling through social media, or even playing some light games.

Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $249 $329 Save $80 Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage. $249 at Walmart

Apple iPad 10 $399 $449 Save $50 Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage. $399 at Walmart

Apple Watch Holiday Kickoff deals

If you’ve been waiting for the right deal to try out an Apple Watch, now’s the time. This Apple Watch SE is the first-generation model but is still a great pick for someone looking to keep up with their notifications and track their workout. You could also check out the more premium Apple Watch Series 8. These are the Wi-Fi models, so you’ll still need to bring your phone with you when you leave.

Gaming accessory Holiday Kickoff deals

Looking for a new monitor to take advantage of your new CPU and GPU Prime Day pickups? This Gigabyte G27Q has a massive 27-inch panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560x1440. Grab a new wireless headset from SteelSeries with the Arctis7+ for under $100.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte G27Q A 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor with an IPS panel. $220 at Walmart

SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset $99 $139 Save $40 Compatible with PC, Mac, and game consoles. $99 at Walmart

Source: HyperX HyperX Cloud Stinger $20 $50 Save $30 Wired gaming headset for PC and consoles. $20 at Walmart

If you’re gaming online, a Wi-Fi 6 router can help keep pings lower than previous generations. It’s also fast enough to keep up with multiple people streaming and downloading at once with its dual-band AX2200 connection.

Source: Netgear Netgear Nighthawk RAX29 AX2400 $95 $140 Save $45 Wi-Fi 6 speeds supporting up to 20 concurrent devices. $95 at Walmart

Smart home Holiday Kickoff deals

Stay informed about what’s going on in your home with an indoor camera. These cameras connect with Wi-Fi, so you don’t need to buy a hub or home base.

Source: Eufy Anker eufy Security Indoor 2K Camera $29 $43 Save $14 Wired indoor camera from Anker eufy. $29 at Walmart

Source: Walmart Arlo Essential Indoor Camera HD (2nd Generation) $30 $40 Save $10 Wired indoor camera from Anker eufy. $30 at Walmart

There are still a ton of other Prime Day deals to explore if you haven't yet found what you're looking for. You can even get some stellar Best Buy deals.